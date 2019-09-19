BELOVED fairytale characters and animals will be lit up in lanterns this winter at Dublin Zoo.

Larger than life beloved fairytale characters to be lit up in Dublin Zoo this winter

The zoo has announced the new theme of its popular Wild Lights exhibit, where custom-made lanterns are displayed in the zoo in the run up to Christmas.

This year’s theme has been revealed to be ‘Stories, Myths and Legends’ and will open to the public on November 1.

Larger-than-life lanterns of animals from literature and childhood storybook heroes will be lit up in bright lights and colour in the zoo until January 5.

Pictured is Elle Cullen (3).

Beloved characters from Peter Pan, the Jungle Book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and the Wonderful Wizard of Oz are set to feature as illuminated lanterns in the showcase also.

“We think visitors will be particularly enamoured with this year’s theme which focuses on animals in literature,” said Leo Oosterweghel, Director of Dublin Zoo.

“We’re so proud to be able to hold such a magnificent family event which highlights the importance of the conservation of animals,” he added.

Revellers will also get to see folklore characters come to life, from tales like Tir na nOg, Children of Lir and Salmon of Knowledge.

Pictured is Faye Healy (4).

Fairytales like Jack and the Beanstalk and The Ugly Duckling will also feature in the show.

As well as seeing favourite characters up in lights, Chinese performers will entertain attendees and food stalls will be on site.

A Tree of Life will also feature in the showcase, marking how important conservation is in preventing more animals becoming extinct, according to organisers.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday and will be available online, costing €20 for adults and €15 for children. The exhibition will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday evenings until December 1, when it’ll be open seven days a week.

Pictured are Faye Healy (4) and Nina Kiernan (12).

Online Editors