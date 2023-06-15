Large proportion of renters vulnerable in event of 'healthcare shock' without medical card

The ESRI found private renters have poorer health outcomes compared to homeowners across all age groups.

New research shows that a large proportion of renters are at risk in the event of a “healthcare shock” because they do not have a medical card.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) study revealed “significant variations” in health outcomes and medical card coverage across supported renter, private renter, and homeowner tenure groups nationwide.

According to the report, private renters have poorer health outcomes compared to homeowners across all age groups, and lower rates of medical card coverage.

The ESRI said while a quarter of private renters with a chronic illness are at risk of poverty, the majority lack a medical card. Additionally, over a quarter of older private renters with a chronic illness do not hold a medical card.

Individuals in the supported rental sector experience the poorest health outcomes, the study shows. Half of all older adults (aged 65+) in supported rental housing report poor health, in contrast to one-third of older homeowners.

A decline in medical card coverage among this cohort was found, with only 74pc on the scheme in 2021 compared to 87pc in 2015.

“Less than half of employed supported renters possess a medical card, despite facing a high risk of poverty and having incomes that qualify them for public housing assistance,” the report states.

The ERSI will present the findings at the annual Budget Perspectives conference today.

ESRI Research Assistant, and co-author of the report, Harry Hume said: “The lack of medical card coverage for individuals with chronic conditions and housing insecurity exacerbates their risk of poverty. The combined financial burden of increasing rents and healthcare costs could pose significant vulnerability. A medical card eligibility system that better incorporates healthcare needs rather than solely income could provide greater protection for these vulnerable groups.”

Age Action Ireland Senior Public Affairs and Policy Specialist, Nat O’Connor, said a “key issue” in relation to the medical card scheme, is that the income threshold for eligibility “has not change in years”.

Mr O’Connor said this has reduced the number of people who are eligible, “especially in the current context of high inflation”.

"Age Action hears from people before every budget who are worried that a small increase in their income might move them outside eligibility for the medical card which is more valuable to them – not least in terms of peace of mind – than a small amount of cash,” he told the Irish Independent.

Meanwhile, a separate study from the ESRI has found that people adjust their behaviour to keep their income below certain levels to avoid “cliff edges”.

Cliff edges exist for benefits such as the medical card system, the Housing Assistance Payment scheme and student grants.

Senior Research Officer at the ESRI and co-author of the study, Dr Claire Keane, said cliff edges can “impact the decision to take part in the labour force”.

“The Commission on Taxation and Welfare has advised that all cliff edges should be removed from the tax and welfare system. Doing so would help improve work incentives,” she added.