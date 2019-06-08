Large numbers of new Garda recruits will fight gang crime

Almost half of new gardaí who have left the training college for service are being deployed to areas where gang violence is rife.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the addition of 201 gardaí, 28 of whom will be posted to the division that includes Coolock and 27 to the division that includes Blanchardstown, both in Dublin. A further 30 new gardaí will now begin service in Drogheda, Co Louth, which is currently in the grip of a vicious drug feud.

"These newly attested members, who were already earmarked for these areas before the recent murders, will help strengthen the Garda response to gang violence and increase public safety in their communities," he said.

Garda numbers now stand at more than 14,000 and are on target to reach 15,000 by 2021.

Mr Flanagan also highlighted steps being taken by An Garda Síochána to ensure it is a more inclusive, diverse organisation, and highlighted in particular the upcoming Dublin Pride march.

"At the end of this month, gardaí will participate for the first time, in uniform, in the Dublin Pride march. This is a significant step that demonstrates An Garda Síochána's commitment to building the inclusive Ireland that we all want to see," he said.

It came as police chiefs on both sides of the Border have been honoured by Queen Elizabeth. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to be presented with the Queen's Police Medal.

Retiring chief constable of the PSNI George Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood in the Birthday Honours list.

