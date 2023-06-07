Large gorse fire burning near homes on outskirts of Galway City

Multiple units of the fire service in Galway are battling a large gorse fire that is threatening residential properties on the outskirts of the city.

It's understood the fire began in an area of commanage and has spread between the townlands of Tonabrocky and Boleybeg.

Locals and units of Galway Fire Brigade have been battling blaze throughout this evening.

People from across the Knocknacarra area of the city have been posting video footage showing the huge plumes of smoke from the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Instagram page Galway Gossip has attained drone footage which shows a fiery scar imprinted on the land.

Tonabrocky and Boleybeg areas are heavily populated rural communities and are home to both the Rahoon/Newcastle GAA facilities and the Salthill Devon FC complex.

More to follow...