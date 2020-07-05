Large crowds gathering in Dublin city centre 'jeopardising public health', say vintners

THE Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said it “utterly condemns” crowds drinking on the street in Dublin city centre last night.

The group, which represents pubs, said the crowds of young people, photographed and videod drinking on city streets, outside bars, were “jeopardising public health, given the lack of social distancing observed.”

The images have led to widespread condemnation on social media and this has led to calls for more stringent action to be rolled out to protect the public from a second wave of Covid-19.

“Unfortunately scenes like this have been taking place over the last few weekends in Dublin city centre,” the LVA said.

“We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities. Legal advice issued by the gardaí in May said that any drinks purchased as takeaways must be consumed more than 100 metres from the pub which sold the alcohol.

Read More

“The advice also indicated the gardaí have the power to confiscate drink being consumed on the road or in a public place.

“We are also aware that members of the public are bringing alcohol purchased from off-licences with them to these locations.

“Such drinking in public spaces presents a terrible image of our city centre. It is potentially extremely damaging to public health. It also has a negative impact on the efforts being made by responsible businesses who are beginning the process of recovery.

“The LVA fully supports measures being taken by the Gardaí to manage these issues.”

The group paid tribute to pubs across the city who had “traded responsibly” after opening up on Monday for the first time in over three months.

The group said it fully endorsed the active garda inspection operation to ensure compliance with the reopening guidelines.

“We have received reports that many pubs in Dublin have received a positive response following on from Garda inspections undertaken over the past few days.”

Online Editors