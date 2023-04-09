Tragedy hit the Laois squad in the hours before their Leinster SFC clash with Wexford in O’Moore Park earlier today.

A family member of a Laois player died in an accident yesterday, with the terrible news only filtering through as the squad gathered ahead of their championship opener with the player in question departing the squad.

Manager Billy Sheehan declined to do media interviews afterwards as a mark of respect but it’s understood that the rest of the Laois squad weren’t informed until after game had concluded.

Laois won on a 2-17 to 2-13 scoreline despite trailing by a point at half time. Evan O’Carroll top scored with 1-6 as Laois set up a Leinster SFC quarter-final with Dublin in a fortnight’s time. Wexford move on to the Tailteann cup.