'Landmark' Dublin pub destroyed in overnight blaze

Fire crews battled to prevent the blaze at the Bottom Of The Hill bar from spreading but the building was extensively damaged.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1am in the pub situated at the end of Finglas Village.

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade from Finglas, Phibsboro, and Tara Street were at the scene all night, and only departed at 7am having fought the fire for six hours.

A metal roof on the building began to peel back from the heat of the flames, and emergency crews had to remove a section of it in order to make the building safe.

A specialist turntable ladder was brought in from Tara Street fire station to fight the flames from above.

Gardai have now preserved the scene and a technical examination will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

The building is also occupied by a fast food takeaway and a betting shop.

It is not yet clear where in the building the fire started.

Diversions were put in place for traffic as the blaze was being fought but the roads in the village have since reopened.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly said it's "very sad to see such damage to the Bottom of the Hill pub in Finglas."

"The main thing is that no one was hurt. Thinking of the owners, staff and customers at this sad time. Such a landmark venue. There may be some delays to some buses in the area."

A garda spokeswoman said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"The fire occurred at the premises on Main St., Finglas at approximately 12.40am this morning. Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade attended at the scene. There was traffic restrictions in the area for a period of time but they have now been lifted. No one was injured in the incident.

"Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Finglas garda station on 01 6667500."

