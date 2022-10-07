| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Landlords who ‘harassed, threatened and traumatised’ mother-of-five ordered to pay €4,000

The tenant, who lived in direct provision for 11 years before moving into rental accommodation, made a number of complaints 

The landlords served the woman with a &lsquo;notice to quit&rsquo; even though they were not in control of the property Expand

Close

The landlords served the woman with a &lsquo;notice to quit&rsquo; even though they were not in control of the property

The landlords served the woman with a ‘notice to quit’ even though they were not in control of the property

The landlords served the woman with a ‘notice to quit’ even though they were not in control of the property

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Landlords who “harassed” a tenant for paying rent to a receiver appointed over the property have been ordered to pay her €4,000 in damages.

The mother-of-five, who lived in direct provision for 11 years before moving into rental accommodation, made a number of complaints about how they failed in their obligations as landlords.

Most Watched

Privacy