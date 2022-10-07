Landlords who ‘harassed, threatened and traumatised’ mother-of-five ordered to pay €4,000

Landlords who “harassed” a tenant for paying rent to a receiver appointed over the property have been ordered to pay her €4,000 in damages.

The mother-of-five, who lived in direct provision for 11 years before moving into rental accommodation, made a number of complaints about how they failed in their obligations as landlords.

She said there were issues with maintenance and irrational behaviour by the landlords throughout the tenancy.

In an incident during the Beast from the East storm in February 2018, one of the landlords showed up unannounced asking for her rent to be paid in cash and drove her to two banks in heavy snow to withdraw money but both were closed due to the severe weather.

She said she often felt afraid to speak up as she was worried about ending up homeless on the streets.

On another occasion, the gas boiler broke down and she and her children were without proper heat during the winter months.

When she asked the landlords to carry out repairs, they responded to say it would cost €6,000 to fit a new boiler and they could not afford that. She subsequently had to buy electric heaters, which led to an increase in energy bills.

In her evidence to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), she told how she moved into the house in Hartstown, Dublin 15 in 2016 and paid a deposit and rent of €3,000 up front when she signed the lease.

In May 2021, she was informed that a receiver had been appointed over the house by Pepper Finance and she was instructed to stop paying the rent to the landlords.

She claimed one of the landlords called to the house and asked her to tell the receiver that she was sharing the property with the landlords.

The tenant contacted housing charity Threshold as she was unsure what to do and was advised she did not need to agree to this.

She claimed the landlords threatened to make her homeless and that she would be out on the street. They served her with a notice of termination in June 2021, but the receiver told her to ignore it as the landlords were not in control of the property any more.

She received constant phone calls from the landlords asking her for details of the bank account which she was now paying rent into.

The tenant said that she paid the three months’ rent for May, June and July 2021 to the receiver and the landlords were demanding rent from her at the same time.

On August 18, 2021, the tenant claimed that the landlords arrived at the house and were shouting, banging on the door and threatening her, describing it as a “traumatising” experience for her and her family.

In their evidence, the landlords said they only called to the house to check the position regarding the rent and the receiver but that the tenant refused to open the door. They said they waited outside in their car for 20 minutes before the receiver arrived.

In their closing submissions, the landlords stated that they did not mind what the outcome of the appeal would be because they “will be taking the matter to the highest Courts in the land”.

The RTB made three findings against the landlords. It found two eviction notices served on the tenant were invalid and “caused significant distress and worry”, ordering the landlords to pay €1,000 in damages.

A second finding stated the landlords unlawfully interfered with the tenant’s peaceful and exclusive occupation of the dwelling, with the adjudicator saying she was “effectively being harassed by the landlords for paying the rent to a receiver appointed by Pepper Finance”. The landlords were ordered to pay €1,500 in damages for this.

They were also ordered to pay a further €1,500 for failing to carry out maintenance and repairs.

The RTB said it was cognisant that the tenant was in a particularly vulnerable position having spent 11 years in direct provision and she was always fearful that she might end up homeless.