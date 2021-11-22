Landlords issue more than 2,000 evictions notices this year despite moratorium

Landlords have issued more than 2,000 eviction notices since the start of the year, with more than half doing so because they intended to sell the property.

The number of notices of termination have been steadily increasing since lockdown restrictions were lifted in April.

Housing charity Threshold said the level of termination cases seen in 2021 “is startling” considering the four-month moratorium on evictions at the start of the year.

Figures provided by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) shows in the first quarter of this year, 352 eviction notices were issued – despite Level 5 restrictions placing a ban on ending tenancies during lockdown.

The number more than doubled in quarter two, when 841 notices were issued, and increased again in quarter three as 887 eviction notices were given.

Plans to put the property up for sale were the biggest factor behind evictions, with just over 1,200 notices issued for this reason.

Nearly 500 notices were given because landlords or their family members wanted to move into the house.

More than 200 tenants received eviction notices after their landlord deemed them to have breached their obligations, while 58 notices were given by landlords who wanted to refurbish the property.

Read More

Last year, the Government introduced emergency legislation which meant an eviction ban automatically kicked in whenever people’s movements were restricted to 5km during lockdown.

Landlords could still issue eviction notices during this time but they could not be implemented until restrictions were lifted and a 10-day grace period ended.

Thousands of leases are terminated every year and landlords are required to notify the RTB when they intend to end a rental agreement.

Threshold said that over the last 12 months, just under half of the termination notices it reviewed were found to be valid.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ann Marie O’Reilly, policy officer with the housing charity, said: “The number of private renters coming to Threshold for assistance with a termination notice issued by their landlord has now returned to 2019 levels.

“In 2019 Threshold’s advisers recorded 3,805 new termination-related cases. This dropped to 2,903 in 2020 and, between January and October 2021, Threshold has worked on 3,763 termination-related cases.”

While landlords are required to notify the RTB when ending a tenancy, not all use the proper channels and not all tenancies are registered.

“The number of termination cases seen in 2021 is startling, considering there was a moratorium on evictions for the first four months of the year,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“The primary reasons for termination were sale and a landlord requiring the property for their own use. Threshold’s advisers found two out of five notices of termination they reviewed to be invalid.”

Ms O’Reilly said the organisation has concerns for any household which is evicted into homelessness while cases of Covid-19 continue to rise.

“Whether or not there is another lockdown, it is vital that the number of people entering homelessness decreases and that these organisations are provided with the resources needed to protect the most vulnerable.” she added.