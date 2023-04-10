Landlord who evicted tenants then rented out flats on Airbnb has history of unlawful evictions

A landlord who evicted tenants from a building after claiming he was selling up but then rented out the apartments on Airbnb has a history of carrying out unlawful evictions and keeping deposits.

Marc Godart (34), who is originally from Luxembourg, has a vast property portfolio in Ireland and is director of 28 companies, the majority of which list their activities as real estate, holiday lets and rentals.

Some previous tenants of Mr Godart told the Irish Independent they did not have written leases and paid the rent in cash every month to people working on his behalf.

While they claimed the rent was relatively cheap, they were sharing bedrooms with up to three other people in some cases.

Those who slept in bunk-beds paid less rent than someone with their own bed.

Notices on the website of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show Mr Godart has been involved in 11 disputes in the last five years and has been the subject of a number of orders to pay money to tenants after unjustifiably retaining deposits, illegally evicting them and serving invalid notices of termination.

He has been ordered to pay various tenants €40,000. A former tenant was also ordered to pay him €9,082 in rent arrears.

It was revealed last week that Mr Godart had served eviction notices to 45 tenants renting apartments in Reuben House on Reuben Street, Dublin 8.

Green Label Property Investments Ltd, a company of which he is director, is listed as the owner. He informed the tenants last April that he intended to sell the building. However, it has since been revealed that the apartments were used for unauthorised holiday lettings on Airbnb.

He was ordered to pay five tenants renting a property on North Circular Road a total of €7,500 after breaching their rights

Dublin City Council (DCC) has ordered the “cessation of the unauthorised use of the property” for short-term letting purposes and given Mr Godart four weeks to stop letting the apartment block on Airbnb without planning permission.

Three tenants who rented one of the apartments took a case with the RTB and were awarded a total of €10,000 for what the rental watchdog described as “an illegal eviction” after their belongings were removed from the property.

This was not the first time tenants renting apartments in Reuben House were involved in a dispute with Mr Godart. In December 2021, a tenant was awarded €2,000 after his right to enjoy peaceful occupation of the property was breached.

He had indicated he intended to move out of the property and texted to ask for his deposit back. However, he claims he then notified the landlord he wished to stay.

He outlined that on February 17, 2020, at around 6pm, Mr Godart arrived without notice, using his own key, and entered the tenant’s bedroom and told him to get out.

The tenant said he felt unsafe and called gardaí. After that he moved out of the property and only returned to collect some belongings.

The RTB said this was a clear breach of the landlord’s obligations to the tenant and caused “significant personal distress and put him in fear that his tenancy was going to be terminated without any notice”.

Whatsapp Tenant Lizet Pena who raised safety concerns about a property she was renting. Photo: Gerry Mooney

As the tenant left without giving proper notice, the RTB ruled that Mr Godart was entitled to retain the deposit of €450 and offset it against the rent due for the following month.

In February 2021, another tenant renting an apartment in Reuben House was told in a ruling that her deposit of €400 had been “unlawfully retained” and she should receive it.

Green Label Property Investments Ltd is listed as the registered owner of 15 properties in Dublin and Tipperary. These include a number of properties on Railway Street in Dublin 1 and Sarsfield Road in Inchicore, Dublin 10.

Mr Godart was ordered to pay a previous tenant of the Sarsfield Road house €2,006, including €1,500 in damages, after unlawfully terminating the tenancy, returning the unlawfully retained deposit of €400 and €106 in overpaid rent.

In another case, he was ordered to pay five tenants renting a property on North Circular Road in Dublin a total of €7,500 after breaching their rights.

He had served an invalid notice of termination and also interfered with their right to enjoy peaceful occupation.

The tenants told the RTB they were concerned about the fact there were security cameras inside the house.

Mr Godart told the RTB this was because previous tenants had damaged the property.

The RTB ruled that “the provision of security cameras in a rented dwelling, particularly internal cameras, is an invasion of personal privacy and a breach of the right to peaceful occupation”.

One woman raised safety concerns about the property she was renting. At work one day, she received a call telling her all her belongings had been packed up and removed

Mr Godart asserted he was not the landlord of the dwelling, and that the landlord was Green Label Short Lets Limited, a company of which he is director.

The Irish Independent ­previously reported how a tenant awarded €15,400 by the rental watchdog after an “unlawful, egregious” eviction had issued court proceedings against Green Label Short Lets Ltd to get the money she is owed.

Lizet Pena (42) raised health and safety concerns with DCC about the property she was renting due to the number of people living there, only to get a call at work one day saying all her belongings had been packed up and removed.

The RTB made two orders in December against Green Label Short Lets Ltd. Ms Pena has not received one cent and has now issued district court proceedings seeking enforcement of the RTB’s orders.

Ms Pena, who rented a property in Cork Street, Dublin 8, from Green Label Short Lets Ltd, was served a notice of termination last year stating the landlord intended to sell.

The landlord told the RTB the notice was served on all tenants. However, Ms Pena said other tenants moved in after she was given the eviction notice.

The RTB ruled the notice was invalid and served as an act of penalisation because Ms Pena had complained to the council about the fact eight people were living in a four-bedroom house during a pandemic.

The Irish Independent ­contacted Mr Godart seeking a ­comment.