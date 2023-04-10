| 8.9°C Dublin

Landlord who evicted tenants then rented out flats on Airbnb has history of unlawful evictions

Tenant Lizet Pena who raised safety concerns about a property she was renting. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Stock image

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A landlord who evicted tenants from a building after claiming he was selling up but then rented out the apartments on Airbnb has a history of carrying out unlawful evictions and keeping deposits.

Marc Godart (34), who is originally from Luxembourg, has a vast property portfolio in Ireland and is director of 28 companies, the majority of which list their activities as real estate, holiday lets and rentals.

