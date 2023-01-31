| 8.9°C Dublin

Landlord says he cannot pay mortgage as convicted fraudster Samantha Cookes ‘owes him €3,000’ in rent

Also claims swindler used alias and that expensive furniture has gone missing from his property

Ellen Coyne

The former landlord of convicted fraudster Samantha Cookes says she owes him €3,000 in rent and is causing him to run into arrears on his mortgage.

Tim Hourigan rented out his property in Kenmare, Co Kerry, last March to an “angel” whom he believed to be a woman called Jade Williams.

