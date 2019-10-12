Landlord demanded five months' rent up front from student - and said same went for any college goer

One Dublin student has told how a landlord wanted her to pay five months' rent up front - and said he'd demand the same from any student.

DCU student Saoirse Flynn (21) said that when she enquired about a viewing for a studio in the city centre last week, she was sent a list of student-only rules by the landlord. The demands included five months' rent up front, a copy of a passport and a proof of enrolment.

The email from the landlord specifically stated that these three requirements would only apply to students.

However, as they are not listed in the advert, perspective tenants would only find out about such requirements once they contacted the landlord for a viewing.

As the monthly rent for the studio was €1,050, five months' rent totals €5,250 - which doesn't include bills or a deposit.

According to Ms Flynn, who is studying genetics and cell biology, the landlord told her that bills would be around €100 a month.

If a student tenant was successful in securing the property, they would have to pay €6,400 when moving into the property, including bills.

Emailed a potential landlord about an apartment, and they come back me to saying if I’m a student they require 5 months rent in advance, the monthly rent is €1050 by the way, what kind of elitist asks for €5250 upfront off a STUDENT, absolute disgrace pic.twitter.com/hNlfx9tjeZ — Saoirse Flynn (@SaoirseFlynn4) October 8, 2019

"I was shocked, I've never seen anything so bad," Ms Flynn told Independent.ie.

"Students can't pay that kind of money and that doesn't include the bills or the deposit. Where are students supposed to get €5,000 from?"

"I was disgusted, I emailed back and said that what they're doing is disgusting. I didn't get a response and I didn't expect to either," she said.

The third-year student contacted the landlord through an advert that she found on property advertising website Daft.ie, where the length of the lease was not specified.

However, she thinks that the student-only requirements were in place to steer students away from the property.

"I think that the student-only rules were there to scare students off, so that they wouldn't have to lease it out to students," she said.

Both private and university-owned purpose-built student accommodation complexes in Dublin operate in a similar way, where tenants pay rent for the academic year in lump sums.

"I understand that purpose-built student accommodation asks for large sums up front, because they have all the amenities," said Ms Flynn.

"But this is just being rented out by a landlord and it has no amenities. It's not even near college, I would still have to get the bus to travel in."

The student, who is originally from Walkinstown in south Dublin, said that she's looking for a new place to live as she currently lives in a house share with five other males and they all share one bathroom.

"I think there needs to be some sort of a cap on or a regulation on how much money landlords can ask for up front. There's no law in place regarding deposits but students can't afford to pay that kind of money," she said.

According to Threshold, there is no legal guideline as to how much a security deposit can be.

