Landfill and illegal dumping sites cost €250m to clean up

Costs for cleaning up the country's old landfill sites and illegal dumps are running at more than €250m with hundreds of sites yet to be assessed to decide what work they need.

Work has begun or been completed on just 122 of the 611 identified sites so far but that does not include 152 classified as of "high or moderate risk".

Just 11 sites have received approval to proceed with remediation plans. The status of hundreds more is unknown.

The most costly clean-up to date is at the Haulbowline site in Cork which needed €77m in central government funds for clean-up works and land restoration.

The Kerdiffstown site in Co Kildare has cost €24m so far and the site at Kilconnell in Co Galway has cost €9.6m. It is estimated that a further €68m will be needed to complete those sites.

A further €72m in grants has been paid to local authorities to remediate 119 sites, with other costs being paid by the councils themselves.

The costs arise from a complicated history of landfill use. Up to 1997 when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took over licensing and monitoring of landfills, dumps were largely unregulated.

Some 280 pre-1997 local authority landfills have been identified where varying standards of environmental controls were in place.

Of those 280, 152 have been assessed as being in a condition that presents a high or moderate risk to the environment or public health.

A further 214 old publicly owned, privately owned and illegal dumps have been identified but there is no centrally collated data on their condition.

From 1997, the EPA licensed 117 landfills for both public authorities and private operators of which all but three have now closed.

The EPA has highlighted shortfalls totalling €10m in the financial provisions made by some of the private operators for closure and after-care costs.

In examining the situation, the Comptroller and Auditor General said the Department of Climate Action and the Environment must review the oversight arrangements for former landfills and try to estimate the cost of their care into at least the medium term.

"Past reliance on landfills means remediation and ongoing monitoring of closed sites will remain a significant cost into future years," the CAG warned.

The department said a steering group involving regional waste management officers had been set up and was working on a national response to the problem.

Irish Independent