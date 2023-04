Solicitor Brendan Hyland asked Michael Scott to stop threatening his aunt before she died

Michael Scott was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018

The killing of Chrissie Treacy has left a lasting mark on the small farming community where she lived, according to the solicitor who tried to “protect her” before she died.