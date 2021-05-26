Lamentable abdication of legal responsibility by Stormont and Westminster denying NI women abortion, court told

Women in Northern Ireland are being denied abortions due to a “lamentable” abdication of legal responsibility by Stormont and Westminster, the High Court in Belfast heard today.

A judge was told the delay in commissioning and funding termination services has continued for more than a year while government bodies point the finger of blame at each other.

Northern Ireland’s Human Rights Commission is challenging an ongoing failure to fully implement abortion laws in the region.

In 2019 MPs passed legislation to decriminalise terminations during an absence in devolution.

But a centralised model for providing abortions across Northern Ireland has yet to be put in place.

Counsel for the Commission claimed that failure breaches the human rights of women and girls enduring a “truly terrible impact and predicament” of either travelling to England for an abortion or take unregulated pills.

Judicial review proceedings have been brought against the Northern Ireland Executive, the Department of Health and the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Opening a case listed for two days, David Blundell QC insisted the authorities are under a legal duty to provide abortion services expeditiously.

He set out the Secretary of State’s case that it is a matter for the Department, while the Department maintains that Executive approval is required, and the Executive denies having the necessary powers.

Meanwhile, women have been deprived of termination services since the new law came into force 14 months ago, the court heard.

“What emerges from the position of the parties is a lamentable and deeply troubling exercise in finger pointing and an abdication of legal responsibilities,” Mr Blundell said.

Legal action is being taken in support of a woman affected by the lack of commissioning of services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Granted anonymity, she was told last year that she could not have an abortion through her local trust as the service was unavailable in her area.

The woman was advised that she would have to cross the Irish Sea during the pandemic for the termination.

Reluctant to travel to England, she instead utilised ‘Women on the Web’ services and paid for early medical abortion pills.

“I felt that I was left with no choice and I felt I was having to take a risk I could have avoided,” the woman said in a statement.

“It was deeply unfair that I could not access a service because of where I lived and that I had to go through this without local clinical support and ready access to after care services if needed.”

Under the liberalised laws, terminations are allowed in Northern Ireland in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and in limited circumstances up to 24 weeks.

The regime change brought in by Westminster followed recommendations by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) which found their rights were being breached by limited access to abortion services.

Mr Justice Colton was told the continued delay in implementing fully commissioned abortion services violates private and family rights under European law.

“The Secretary of State is under a legal duty imposed by Parliament to introduce the required services expeditiously, recognising the importance of doing so to protect the human rights of women in Northern Ireland,” Mr Blundell contended.

“Despite that state of legal affairs, in practice women in Northern Ireland do not have access to abortion services to which they are entitled by law — it is now 14 months without those services in place.

“The impact on these women is significant, and has been known at all times by the Secretary of State.”

Mr Blundell also rejected any contention by the Department that the pandemic created problems in implementing services.

“Covid is a factor in favour of the Commission’s case, because it rendered access to abortion facilities in England practically impossible,” he added.

Directing his attention to the Executive’s case, the barrister disputed claims that it is powerless.

He submitted: “What they fail to grapple with is the fact their refusal to agree on a commissioning of services means the Department is deprived of executive power to act.”

The hearing continues.