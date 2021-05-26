| 14.5°C Dublin

Lamentable abdication of legal responsibility by Stormont and Westminster denying NI women abortion, court told

Anti-abortion campaigners outside Belfast High Court yesterday
Alan Erwin

Women in Northern Ireland are being denied abortions due to a “lamentable” abdication of legal responsibility by Stormont and Westminster, the High Court in Belfast heard today.

A judge was told the delay in commissioning and funding termination services has continued for more than a year while government bodies point the finger of blame at each other.

