A televised star-studded concert boasting the names of global superstars Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder will be produced by the brother of the Labour party’s new leader.

The Labour party's new leader Alan Kelly TD’s brother Declan Kelly will serve as an executive producer of the 'One World: Together at Home' global concert, which will be broadcast worldwide on April 18.

The event will be supported by communications and advisory firm Teneo, where the Tipperary man is CEO and Chairman.

The concert will pay tribute to healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic and will air around the globe on television and online.

Curated by popstar Lady Gaga and the World Health Organisation, the world’s leading artists will take to the stage.

Performers will include Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stevie Wonder as well as many others.

The concert will air on Sunday April 19 on BBC and RTÉ and it will be also streamed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

“As the world comes together to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Teneo is very proud to be involved in supporting and helping to organize this incredible initiative along with so many other great partners,” he said.

The broadcast will be hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Global Citizen and are deeply committed to doing our part to help rally private sector support for this critical effort,” added Mr Kelly.

