Ladies will benefit from €3m McManus donation, says GAA

Ladies' teams who are part of GAA clubs will benefit from the €3.2m donation made by billionaire JP McManus to county boards - despite claims that they had been excluded.

The money is going directly to county boards, who have no ladies teams under their remit, a GAA spokesman said.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association are separate entities.

However, the majority of ladies teams are understood to operate within GAA clubs, and therefore will benefit from the funding, the spokesman added.

The issue came to the fore during a discussion on RTÉ's 'Liveline' yesterday, when a caller from a Laois club said female players won't benefit from the windfall.

Tracey Burke, from the Ballyroan Abbey club, said she had been told that the ladies's teams were excluded from the donation made by the multi-millionaire earlier this week.

Speaking to Joe Duffy, Ms Burke said she wanted to know the logistics of the donation and that she was told the county boards were just carrying out the wishes of Mr McManus.

"As far as I'm concerned, the money was given to the county board to be given to the clubs equally in the county. Where does it say that it's not to be given to the girls? They're not his wishes," she said.

"What is in the letter, what does it say in the letter?"

Ms Burke said that despite the men and women being part of different organisations, they all play Gaelic games.

It's understood that Laois County Board has yet to meet to discuss the funding from Mr McManus.

County boards across the country were only made aware of the donation when they received a letter from Mr McManus on Monday and had not been expecting it.

Last night a spokesperson for the Ballyroan Abbey GAA Club told the Irish Independent that any money received will go into the club's grounds, meaning that it will be beneficial to both men's and women's teams. They said it wouldn't just be spent on a set of jerseys for one particular team.

The GAA has attempted unsuccessfully to bring both the LGFA and Camogie Association under their umbrella in recent years.

In February this year, the three associations came together to produce a draft memorandum of understanding after six months of discussions.

The purpose of this was to develop "stronger links".

"While the proposals in these memorandums aim to strengthen the links within the family of Gaelic games at national level only, they also commit the three organisations to explore a framework for further integration at provincial, county and club level," a statement from the GAA read at the time.

Attempts were made to contact both the LGFA and the Camogie Association.

Meanwhile, a Co Offaly GAA club has decided to donate €100 to Maghercloone GAA Club in Co Monaghan - who lost the use of their facilities due to a massive sinkhole opening up on its land.

