Lack of sleep may be leading to joint, bone and muscle problems in young people

Smart phones and tablets could play a role in inflammatory conditions

Photo: Getty

More young people appear to be developing problems with their joints, bones and muscles and it could be related to their sleep, a physiotherapist said today.

Dr Sean McKenna of the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists said he is noticing more younger adults presenting with inflammatory problems

Speaking about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, he said: ”We don’t know yet if we’re actually catching them earlier with these problems and it needs more study, or if it’s down to poorer lifestyle choices.”

Younger adults “need more sleep than older people, and modern living means there is a lot more blue light from electronic devices which affects sleep amounts and sleep quality, so tablets and smart phones could be a big factor here in explaining why our environment affects body inflammation.”

However, he said, suffering with inflammatory conditions “is not a life sentence – one needs to keep active despite these problems”.

Today is World Physiotherapy Day, and Dr McKenna is delivering a public health lecture online, “Sleep and mental health in people with Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMDs)”, which is available to view at www.iscp.ie.

He said good quality sleep is needed to help the immune system, especially where inflammation arises.

There is an increase in prevalence in RMD and half of this can be attributed to genetic factors, but the other half is environmentally caused and this is showing a gradual increase across all age groups and lifespans, he said.

The increase is especially noticeable among shift or night workers, who are now more likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis.

Less than five hours of sleep at night puts the body at risk, as we need to go through all stages of the sleep cycle to ensure we heal appropriately physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

There are five stages of sleep when you’re in bed at night. Stages 1-4 (NREM) are generally between 10pm when you go to bed and 2am. This is generally where physical healing of the body takes place. Stage 5 is most prevalent between 2am and 5am during REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, when we dream.

Dr McKenna pointed out that this is when emotional and mental healing takes place, and where the processes of the day, week, month are dealt with to ensure good health.