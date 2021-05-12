Lack of individual complaints system is ‘single biggest weakness’ of online safety bill

The lack of an individual complaints system is the “single biggest weakness” of the proposed online safety bill, TDs and Senators heard today.

A complaints system would mean that social media companies would be legally obligated to deal with complaints and remove content if requested.

Professor Conor O’Mahony, Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, told the Oireachtas Committee on Arts and Media that without this system, a State agency tasked to deal with complaints may be overwhelmed.

“To my mind, the absence of an individual complaints system is the single biggest weakness of the bill as it stands,” he said.

“If we persist with an approach that doesn’t include some form of individual complaints I think it is probable that we will find ourselves being heavily criticised in the near future by the committee of the rights of a child.”

He said that an individual complaints system in a state agency does not have to be the “first port of call.”

He said that there should be a legal obligation on service providers to have a “local level complaints mechanism” and people will be able to go to service providers, which have a mechanism to “respond and remove content”.

“Only if this fails it is then escalated to a State agency,” he said.

“In that way you try to filter out the majority of the complaints before they reach the State agency and that avoids the risk of it being overwhelmed.

“It’s not sustainable to leave this out,” he added.

DCU’s Dr Eileen Culloty said that this would “service children well” as social media companies themselves would be able to resolve complaints and issues.

However, she added that “further avenues” may be needed in the form of an Online Safety Commissioner.

The meeting also heard that social media platforms are not providing enough data on their activities to allow scrutiny and accountability.

Dr Culloty said that there is very little known about social media “community standards” and how they are decided on or implemented.