Lack of certainty on exams leaving students stressed, says ombudsman

Students need urgent clarity on the State exams and have been left too long without answers, the Ombudsman for Children has warned.

Dr Niall Muldoon said there had been "a complete vacuum of information leaving young people stressed, anxious and distracted from the study they should be doing".

An announcement on an extension of school closures -with inevitable consequences for the exams - is believed to be imminent, but it is not clear whether it will come today, after the meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Dr Muldoon said that, as recently as Wednesday, the Government again advised young people to stay focused and to continue to study and while "this advice may be well intended, the reality is that many students cannot simply continue to study in the current circumstances".

He said many students did not have access to the online classes and support being offered, some were living in cramped environments not suitable for study, and others were helping to care for siblings while parents went to work or worked from home.

Dr Muldoon referred to Education Minister Joe McHugh's wish that students get at least two weeks back at school before exams begin and said he would even encourage a longer period of time to give them a chance to make up for the time lost and ensure the full curriculum was covered by everyone. Singling out the Leaving Cert for special mention, he described it as "an extremely important exam, deciding the direction of travel for many young people for the next few years of their lives".

"We must give those preparing for this exam every chance to do as well as they can and to fulfil their potential."

He said students had the least power and influence within the education system, and it was vital that their best interests were the foremost consideration in making the final decision.

"I know that the department is working tirelessly to find a fair and equitable solution to this unprecedented conundrum. I am calling on the Government to be clear and honest with young people as soon as possible, and to allow them to prepare for whatever the outcome may be."

The Ombudsman referred to a survey carried out by Foróige among 16-18-year-olds, which found they were finding it difficult to do school work at home while simultaneously worrying about the health and safety of their loved ones.

"This 'double whammy' of anxiety and health concerns puts an enormous weight on the shoulders of so many of our young people. One of the things that people crave when they are anxious is certainty. It is that certainty I am calling for - whatever the decision, make it clear and give it as soon as possible."

Irish Independent