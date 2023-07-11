Labour TD Alan Kelly tells Ryan Tubridy: ‘There was no 20pc drop in salary...and to say so has no credibility whatsoever’

Tubridy earlier said he had taken the pay cutFormer Late Late Show host says he wants to ‘set the record straight’Tubridy details seven ‘untruths’ in lengthy opening statementTubridy said ‘its my agent’s job to get the best deal as he sees fit for his client’Describes controversy as his ‘darkest hour’‘We were under siege’ – Noel KellyFollow this story on Independent.ie for rolling updates from Oireachtas PAC committee

11/07/2023 Agent Noel Kelly arriving at Leinster House this morning to face in-depth questions from PAC on RTÉ payments and contract details. Pic Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

11/07/2023 Ryan Tubridy arriving at Leinster House this morning to face in-depth questions from PAC on RTÉ payments and contract details. Pic Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy arriving at Leinster House this morning to face in-depth questions from PAC on RTÉ payments and contract details (Pics: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos)

An angry Ryan Tubridy banged his fist on the desk as he addressed the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) alongside his agent Noel Kelly.

Mr Tubridy insisted he would “set the record straight” on the seven “untruths” that have circulated about him and the payments made to him by RTÉ.

When quizzed on the €75,000 payments at the centre of the controversy that has dogged the presenter and RTÉ for almost three weeks, Mr Tubridy said he was of the belief that they were being paid by Renault.

Mr Kelly said he believes his client has been “thrown under a bus” in recent weeks as he is the ‘only recognisable face’ in the saga.

The former Late Late Show host said he has struggled to “leave the house’ and described the whole thing as a “frenzy.”

“I don’t know if any of you have been cancelled before but I’m telling you, you don’t want it,” Mr Tubridy said.

In his opening statement to the Dáíl Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning, the former Late Late Show host said he has “become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest.”

Mr Tubridy banged his fist on the table when he said that the hidden payments have caused “justifiable anger” amongst his RTÉ colleagues.

He said “we’ll stay for as long as it takes” to PAC.

The radio host said he has a “foot high” pile of cards and letters addressed to “Ryan Tubridy in Dublin”.

Mr Tubridy said he wants to get back on air and do the “job I love”.- He said his understanding was that he was still under contract at RTÉ.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy said it is “strange” Mr Tubridy wants to go back and work with RTÉ.

“I’ve been badly damaged in the last three weeks to be honest with you but not necessarily by RTÉ as an institution,” Mr Tubridy said.

“I have my beef with some people there as obvious from the documents.”

During the course of the committee hearing, Mr Tubridy said he took a 20pc paycut at RTÉ in 2020. However, this was disputed by Labour TD Alan Kelly who referred to the earnings in the tripartite deal with Renault and RTÉ, which RTÉ had underwritten.

Mr [Alan] Kelly said there was no “20pc drop in salary”. “It was absorbed in a different way, that is quite obvious,” he said.

€75,000 payments and RTÉ underwriting

PAC chairperson Brian Stanley asked about the €75,000 payments being made during the lockdown.

“Between ye, did ye have any doubts on the merit of that or the credibility of that to make up that €75,000?” he asked.

Mr Tubridy said: “my agent and friend Noel Kelly, its his job to get the best deal as he sees it for his client."

Asked if it was per his instruction, Mr Turbidy says: “you could say that”.

Stanley asks about public optics and reputational damage in looking for the €75,000 payments.

Mr Tubridy looks to Mr Kelly to confirm they did not have a conversation around this.

“I say to Noel - I say, you do your job and I’ll do mine.”

Asked by Sinn Féin TD did he want RTÉ to underwrite the Renault agreement, Mr Kelly said it was “never for RTÉ to pay” and the deal surrounded RTÉ and a sponsor.

Ms Munster said Mr Kelly wanted “RTÉ to underwrite” the agreement.

She said in Ms O’Keefe’s email, she confirms a side letter can be provided.

“You requested they underwrite it,” she said.

“The deal was underwritten at your request for the three years at the expense of the public.”

“I asked for the deal to be underwritten because the relationship with the sponsor is with RTÉ and not us,” said Mr Kelly.

Ms Munster said Mr Tubridy knew two payments for €75,000 were for him and that the taxpayers were paying that money.

This was rejected by the presenter.

“As I understand it, there was a relationship with Renault that would sort that out," he said.

"I was always under the impression that money was from Renault."

Mr Kelly said “at all times, everything to do with this contract” was under the instruction of RTÉ.

Mr Kelly said he does not have Dee Forbes’ number in his phone and he has only met Ms Forbes with the RTÉ legal team.

“I’ve never had a cup of tea with Dee Forbes,” insisted Mr Kelly.

He said he hasn’t met her for lunch and said he doesn’t “know” Dee Forbes.

Mr Kelly said the first signs of trouble were on May 3 as per emails.

He said "we" met with Grant Thornton to talk about it.

Mr Kelly says it was RTÉ’s decision to label the invoices as consultancy fees and Geraldine O’Leary told them to label the invoices as such.

Mr Brady asks Mr Kelly if he would agree with CFO Richard Collins the public may have been defrauded?

“At all times we acted under the instruction of RTÉ,” said Mr Kelly.

Labelling of invoices

Mr Dillon asks did Mr Kelly collude with RTÉ in a falsehood of concealment by labelling invoices consultancy fees?

“This was fraudulent accountancy practices,” said Mr Dillon.

Mr Dillon asked did he take any responsibility in the oversight of the dealings with Mr Tubridy in relation to these invoices.

Mr Kelly said the “invoices were as instructed”.

"You said you were following instruction, so therefore did you collude with RTÉ in a falsehood of concealment by describing the invoices as consultancy fees” Mr Dillon asked.

“This was fraudulent accounting practice,” Mr Dillon added.

"And we certainly didn’t do any fraudulent accountancy,” Mr Kelly replied.

"Alarm bells were never raised amongst you representing your client in relation to these invoices?” Mr Dillon then asked.

Mr Kelly replied that he has a small company of eight people. “They have accountants, they’ve auditors, they’ve lawyers”.

"We’re just following instruction and I had no reason not to believe them.”

“These invoices were as instructed.

The lack of credibility is on RTÉ's side, Mr Kelly added.

Mr Dillon asked the presenter who does he believe is responsible for concealing the truth?

Mr Tubridy said he believes Mr Kelly and said he does not think Mr Kelly colluded with RTÉ.

"I think my agent did what he was instructed to do by RTÉ,” he said.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said Mr Kelly is using the “Nuremberg defence” in his answers, which is a defence of “just following orders”.

Mr Tubridy said “honest to goodness” he does not “get into invoices or that kind of thing” and that he hadn’t engaged with RTÉ management personally in 20 years over contracts.

“I trust Noel, he trusts the process, we all hope to get the best…”

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe asked the two men if they accept that the taxpayer lost €75,000 and Mr Tubridy gained it.

Mr Kelly said this is “completely between RTÉ and Renault”.

“It looks like there’s an attempt to deceive,” said Mr McAuliffe.

“If that’s the question, then we were deceived as well,” said Mr Kelly.

Mr McAuliffe asks who gave the instruction to not put any person’s name on the invoice as per email April 29.

Mr Kelly said it was a person from Ms O’Leary’s office but said they person cannot be named under GDPR after consulting with lawyer.

Mr McAuliffe also mentions other references to Mr Kelly in the barter account where he is mentioned.

“That’s an RTÉ issue,” Mr Kelly said.

‘None of this is credible’

Labour TD Alan Kelly the lateness of the documents is “insulting” to the committee and the staff.

He referenced the statement from RTÉ this morning which rejected Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly’s opening statements in relation to former CFO Breda O’Keefe.

Mr A Kelly said Mr N Kelly’s company has “serious accountancy issues”.

“This is not how companies behave,” he said.

“None of this is credible.”

Mr A Kelly asked Mr Tubridy if his work hours reduced from 2015 to 2019 and then up to 2023.

“I’d imagine [the hours are the same],” he said.

Leaving the Late Late Show

Mr Kelly said he urged Mr Tubridy to stay on the Late Late - "it's a great show", he said.

"I was trying to get him to stay."

Mr Tubridy insisted the oncoming scandal had no impact on his decision to leave the Late Late.

“I will be here until the last dog barks until you believe me that decision came from my heart and soul,” said Mr Tubridy.

“This was a very personal decision.”

Meanwhile, Ms Munster references an event by SVDP attended by Mr Tubridy in 2019 and how he’d said at the time he was ‘haunted’ by the situation and that he would accept RTÉ’s cost cutting ‘gracefully’.

"I wouldn’t characterise that as a pay cut being subsidised by any deal,” he said.

“I would also urge you not to conflate somebody being well paid as with somebody who may not have a conscience,” Mr Tubridy told Ms Munster.

“I would not like to sully the work that those people do around the country.”

‘It’s hard to leave the house’

“I want to go back to work on the radio as soon as possible,” said Mr Tubridy.

“It’s what I do, it’s what I know.

“It’s my job, it’s all I’ve got.

“I haven’t changed as a person over those years.

“A lot of the trust was taken from me.

“I think that they're off to a good start this week with the new DG.

“I’ve been dragged into a mess not of my own making. The only thing I have for my colleagues is respect.”

Mr Tubridy added that his “name has been desperately sullied”.

“I’m deeply upset, I'm hurt. It’s hard to leave the house,” he said.

“For what? I spent three weeks watching people tell stories.

“I’m not looking for sympathy or a violin.

“My relationship with the children of Ireland is so important to me.

“What’s happened in the last three weeks, it’s a frenzy.”

Mr Kelly said his client has been “thrown under a bus”.

“I’ve never seen such horrendous, horrendous reporting and why suddenly the most trusted man in Ireland, Ryan Turbidy, thrown under a bus,” said Mr Kelly.

He said Mr Tubridy was taken off the air and looked like he was “complicit in this whole RTÉ mess.”

“This has been the worst of times,” said Mr Kelly.

“People have families, people need to think about that,” said Mr Tubridy.

“I don’t know if any of you have been cancelled before but I’m telling you, you don’t want it.”

‘The real Director General’

Mr Kelly said his background is marketing, branding and sales.

I see people as brands, he said.

He said he worked for Cadbury’s selling chocolate and comes from a working class background.

The claim by RTÉ sources that Mr Kelly is the “real director general” is put to him by Mr Stanley.

Mr Kelly laughed.

“It’s so ridiculous, we do deals and we do contracts for our people. I might be in RTÉ six times in a year.”

Darkest hour

Mr Tubridy in his opening statement described the controversy as his darkest hour professionally and personally.

"Full transparency and disclosure on RTÉ’s part would have avoided this,” he said.

“I am here to do one thing and one thing only: to set the record straight and to call out some untruths. There are 7 material untruths which I would like to address.”

He said the claim that he did not take a pay cut from RTÉ in 2020 is untrue, as is the “suggestion” that the current “debacle” prompted him to leave the Late Late Show.

‘No secret’

Mr Tubridy added that claims he “was covertly or secretly ‘overpaid’ by RTÉ”, that he was “aware that RTÉ were trying to conceal payments” to him and that he had tried to conceal “a secret agreement with Renault” were all false.

His agent Noel Kelly reiterated this to the Oireachtas.

“There is no secret, there was no secret,” Mr Kelly says when speaking about RTÉ’s underwriting of the €75,000 Renault agreement.

Mr Kelly ran through an email chain in relation to the €75,000 agreement.

Mr Kelly said that Mr Tubridy “has been made a poster boy for this scandal”.

"Ryan and I have attracted, and our families, and our friends, a horrendous, horrendous amount of criticism in the past few weeks and I would not wish it on anybody. Why? Because the only figure in this whole story whose face was recognisable was Ryan Tubridy,” Mr Kelly said.

"This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal, this is the RTÉ scandal,” he concluded in his opening statement.

Mr Tubridy said he has "become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest."

"I think that [RTE] statement of June 22nd was very unhelpful in this regard. The full truth was concealed.

"I take full responsibility for not asking more questions back on January 20th , 2021 when the figures for 2017, 2018 and 2019 were released.

“I take responsibility for that. This has been my darkest hour both professionally and personally. I know the same is true for my agent and friend, Noel Kelly and his family," he added.

In his opening statement, Mr Tubridy said "given the events of the last 3 weeks, there is a lot that I wish and need to say".

"My aim is to help correct and clarify some very serious matters and I will be relying on my agent Noel Kelly to go through the figures and provide greater detail.

"I want everybody here today to understand that the figures and statements presented by RTÉ over the last few weeks in relation to my remuneration have created a fog of confusion over what I was paid and when I was paid, what I knew and when I knew.”

Contradicting claims

The RTÉ star and his agent have also contradicted claims by RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe.

The former CFO told an Oireachtas committee last week that Mr Kelly asked for the €75,000 to be underwritten by RTÉ “and this was refused”.

She said that as far as she was aware, this continued to be the case up until she left RTÉ in March 2020.

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly have refuted that claim, providing the Oireachtas Committees with a copy of an email from Ms O’Keefe to Mr Kelly on 20 February 2020.

Ryan Tubridy and manager Noel Kelly arriving at Oireachtas

In the email, Ms O’Keefe says: “We can provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract.”

In his own opening statement today, Mr Kelly says RTÉ executives have tried to “blame” Dee Forbes for doing a “solo run” on the underwriting.

He added: “Clearly that is not correct. The decision was taken early by RTÉ and was known widely within the executive board of RTÉ.”

The public broadcaster has rejected the claim “that an incorrect version of events” was provided to the committee.

RTÉ said the email “formed part of the discussions and engagement between it and NK Management in relation to the proposed new TV and radio contract with Mr Tubridy/Tuttle Productions and did not comprise a binding legal or contractual commitment on its part.”

RTÉ said there was no agreement to underwrite the €75,000 payment “until the verbal commitment” was given by Dee Forbes.