Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly has called for the Dáil to be immediately recalled to discuss the ongoing fallout and confusion after the Government announced new Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Kelly also said he is concerned about the new powers the Government intends to give gardai to close down house parties which he suggested could create a “police state”.

“I’d be very suspect about supporting anything that allows entry into a family home outside what’s there already,” he said. “I don’t want us to inch by inch move towards a police state,” he added.

The Labour leader said he would support measures which would give gardai more powers to shut down pubs or restaurants that are found to be in breach of Covid regulations.

Speaking in Leinster House, Mr Kelly said “huge confusion” had been caused by the new rules around public transport, indoor gatherings, sport and how over 70s are being treated.

“There is utter confusion across the country. All politicians across politics are seeing their offices inundated with calls and their phones are hopping,” he said. Mr Kelly

Mr Kelly criticised Transport Minister Eamon Ryan for saying he is only now considering social distancing on buses and trains. “What has he being doing for the last number of weeks in relation to this,” he added. He also said Education Minister Norma Foley has “gone missing”.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin was also critical of the lack of answers from Ms Foley on preparations on getting children back to school next week and the lack of clarity on their response to the controversy in the UK over a similar calculated grade system to the one being used to give leaving cert results.









Online Editors