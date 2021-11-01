‘Labour of love’ – Galvin’s new clothing range ‘makes meaningful connection with GAA history’

The ‘Places’ camouflage print, one of six in the new Keohane Athletic Club range. Photo: Zoe Ardiff.

Paul Galvin set himself the goal of bringing the stories of forgotten Irish sporting heroes into the realm of fashion, and today it kicks off with a new lifestyle project where, he says, “history, the GAA and design collide”.

The former Kerry football star has dedicated the ‘Keohane Athletic Club’ clothing collection to celebrating forgotten sports people through sportswear.

He has spent the past three years developing a clothing collection which, he says, is a “labour of love”.

The Finuge club player already has a successful partnership with Dunnes Stores, for whom he has designed an eponymous menswear range for the past seven years and is currently working on his latest collection for the Irish retail chain.

Galvin co-founded the Keohane Athletic Club brand with Ashley McDonnell, a digital creator originally from Galway.

Their debut collection officially launches today with two styles of jersey in six prints paying homage to the achievements of players and their localities.

“It is created in memory of forgotten sportspeople, teams, jerseys and journeys through print design and storytelling,” Galvin says.

The brand, with its motto of ‘running on memory’, is named after Joe Keohane, a former Kerry player and manager.

“It all started a few years ago when I was talking to young lads from Joe’s club, John Mitchels in Tralee, and they had not heard about him,” says Galvin. “After that, I started to do more research into other significant footballing names who were politicians, writers and soldiers. They were big cultural figures and I figured they couldn’t just be forgotten so that’s kind of why I started this.”

The ‘Places’ camouflage print is based on old military maps of Ireland, Munster and Kerry, places fought for by footballers and soldiers, while the ‘Holy Terrors’ print, worn with the brand’s drill shorts and socks, is a nod to the nickname for his dad’s hurling club, Ballinclogher.

The ‘LA/32’ print remembers the 1932 Olympics where former All-Ireland Kerry footballer Eamonn Fitzgerald finished fourth in the triple jump, while the ‘Transatlantic’ print carries an exact replica print of the St Louis ocean liner that transported the Kerry team to the US in 1931, as the brand strives to create a connection between diaspora and culture.

“I’ve learned so much working with Dunnes Stores and I still am,” says Galvin. “The Keohane Athletic Club is something that I feel is missing in the GAA market from a design point of view. It is very much design-led and it is a design challenge to the other providers in the GAA market.”

While the debut collection has a definite Kerry genesis, Galvin confirms “there are countless stories from other counties coming as well” and the brand has already completed commissions from GAA clubs to capture their history in bespoke jerseys.

Ashley McDonnell says the brand will resonate with the Irish diaspora around the globe.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring meaningful design and storytelling to Irish sportswear, and to provide Irish people and teams around the world with a product that they’ll love and wear with pride,” she says.

Galvin says from a design point of view, they are aiming to create keepsakes for people at Keohane. “It is something meaningful for people, especially those overseas, and that is the fact of life for the diaspora, the connection to the GAA,” he says.

Galvin is married to former Today FM radio presenter Louise Duffy and the couple have two daughters. Last year he acknowledged that a combination of work-related pressure and moving to Co Mayo during the pandemic, led him to step down from his manager role at Wexford but he does not rule out pulling on a manager coat again. “I enjoyed Wexford, I enjoyed coaching and will definitely get back into it,” he says. “I took a lot from my Wexford experience to tell me that I wouldn’t be afraid to going back to it by any means.”