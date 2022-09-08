Labour leader Ivana Bacik says parents’ childcare costs should be capped at €200 per month

The Government should spend €4bn in the Budget helping people with the energy crisis and spiralling living costs, Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said.

Ms Bacik also said the Government must place a €200 per month cap on childcare fees for struggling parents.

“What is more important than the early education of our children, and ensuring parents can have a career without being penalised just for being parents,” the Labour leader said at her party’s pre-Dáil think-in in Wexford town.

Ms Bacik said childcare fee caps are an important measure to alleviate pressure on households and she argued the Government must move quickly on this issue.

The Labour leader also urged the Government to advance the battle against climate change by introducing a €9-per-month ticket allowing unlimited public transport travel. She said Ireland should copy Germany with this €9 monthly fare would enable people to travel cheaply around the country – while also cutting carbon emissions.

Ms Bacik argued that the €200 monthly childcare cap would not be unduly expensive for the Exchequer. "We believe the money is there. We have got costings on that from Government of €270 million. It is not excessive. That is where we could really see a huge difference made to households around the country," she told reporters.

She said it would be a huge saving and investment in the early years’ education of children.

The Labour leader said the two-series of meetings with the party’s seven TDs, along with senators and councillors, would frame a strong Labour plan on a “three pronged crisis” facing many households and families across Ireland.

“There’s the cost of living crisis, the cost of energy and energy and security crisis, and the housing crisis. We're saying the government needs to take some urgent measures in this budget,” Ms Bacik said.