Labour leader Alan Kelly criticises ‘arrogance’ of Sinn Féin in his first major speech as party leader

LABOUR leader Alan Kelly has criticised Sinn Féin for “arrogantly acting like their ascension to high office next time is just inevitable” in his first major speech as party leader.

Addressing his first Labour Party conference since he was elected leader last year, Mr Kelly pledged a “new deal for Ireland” on work, housing, care and climate and hit out at the parties in Government and Opposition.

Whilst not mentioning Sinn Féin by name, Mr Kelly took several opportunities in his speech on Saturday evening to draw a clear distinction between his party and Mary Lou McDonald’s ahead of the next general election.

“There is a real political choice facing people. Which ideology do they follow? Is it nationalism or social democracy? When you break it all down what is your biggest priority?,” Mr Kelly said.

The Tipperary TD has in several interviews in recent months associated Sinn Féin with nationalism and populism.

Labour has just seven Dáil seats - 30 fewer than Sinn Féin - but has been buoyed by the recent by-election success in Dublin Bay South where Ivana Bacik saw off the challenge of Fine Gael and Ms McDonald’s party.

Mr Kelly has not explicitly ruled out entering a coalition with Sinn Féin but, addressing Labour delegates at the Mansion House in Dublin, he said the party would enter government after the next election on two conditions: that its core policies would be implemented and that it can trust the “moral compass of those who aspire to govern with us”.

“I’m a social democrat, and a proud Irishman who aspires to deliver a United Ireland but I know what comes first for me,” Mr Kelly said.

“At this moment I believe that our biggest priority for everyone on this island should be getting a home, getting the medical treatment you need, and providing for your children, whether you live in East Wall Dublin, or East Belfast. And those priorities must be central to the next election and the next government.”

In a clear reference to Sinn Féin he said that “some parties in the current government think they have a right to always govern. While others in opposition go around arrogantly acting like their ascension to high office next time is just inevitable”.

Mr Kelly said that “too many parties are peddling the myth that we can have both tax cuts and public spending” describing this as “a con job". “It’s total lies. They are lying to the Irish people, pure and simple.”

In another thinly-veiled pot shot at Sinn Féin, which has pledged to abolish property tax on a phased basis if in government, Mr Kelly said: “You can’t call yourself a left-wing party if you’re against a property tax.”

On policy, Mr Kelly set out a number of Labour priorities including introducing a living wage and collective bargaining rights to address the “epidemic of low pay in Ireland”.

He also pledged a new public childcare scheme, a single-tier health system, to expedite a programme of retrofitting and offshore wind energy, and to introduce a new carbon tax credit as well as cut VAT on fuel costs to address spiralling energy bills.

Mr Kelly also called for a rent freeze, arguing his own experience of introducing one for two years when he was Housing Minister was evidence of its constitutionality. “I was able to freeze rents for two years in 2015 but since then the conservative parties in power have allowed record increases. There is no constitutional issue here – I should know – so Government just do it,” he said.

Mr Kelly’s speech also addressed the plight of young people whom he said no longer expect a better life than their parents.

“They’ve been hard-hit by the pandemic and they deserve better. If we don’t act Ireland will become no country for young people. It’s no way to treat our best and our brightest. They want to build their future here. Let’s help them make it happen.

"Over the last decade they have driven social change. But the State is letting them down. A generation is being left behind,” he said.

His speech also called for an end to the “dreaded voluntary contribution” in schools and to pay for extra public spending by taxing wealth and closing loopholes.

Earlier, at the party conference delegates voted in favour of a motion calling for the full decriminalisation of abortion as well a repeal of the 12-week limit for terminations on request, the ending of the mandatory three-day waiting period and the removal of the conscientious objection clause for doctors.

The conference also heard calls for more funding for services that help victims of domestic violence and to end the practice of religious patronage of schools. The party’s education spokesperson Aodhan Ó Ríordáin said there should be a referendum on the matter if required.