Kraken: A new Covid-19 sub-variant is circulating in Ireland, but what do we know about the threat it poses?

The basic advice around lowering risk remains to wear a facemask in crowded places and get vaccinated. Photo: Getty Images

The timing is unfortunate and not what the country wants to hear right now.

A new Covid-19 sub-variant has been detected in Ireland. It comes as hospitals struggle with an overcrowding crisis and various viral infections in the community are rampant.

A handful of cases of the XBB.1.5 variant, nicknamed Kraken, were detected in December, so it is likely to still be circulating at low levels. It is a sub-variant under the world spotlight at the moment and may be the most transmissible strain yet.

So what do we know about this potential threat so far?

Read More

Omicron offshoot

The good news is that it is from within the Omicron family – the variant which has been with us for over a year.

It means scientists know what they are dealing with. There have been hundreds of descendants or sub-variants of Omicron, including BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5, but most of them caused no major difference to our lives.

Omicron is proving to be the most durable of variants. The reason for the worry around XBB.1.5 is due to its prevalence elsewhere.

It has been reported that infections from this sub-variant are doubling almost every week in the United States, making it that country's fastest-spreading variant.

It was first detected in the US in October. However, despite the stated concerns, the Centre for Disease Control in the US recently indicated it may account for a lower proportion of infections than previously believed.

This does not disguise the fact that 27.6pc of Covid cases sequenced there in the week ending January 7 were caused by the variant.

It remains the only sub-variant increasing in prevalence in the US.

It has also been found in the UK, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Expert view

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said the rapid growth in the US does not necessarily mean that the variant will become dominant in the EU/EEA.

It says this because major differences in variant circulation between North America and Europe have been observed several times during the pandemic.

The most likely explanation of its growth is the already high level of immune escape. This refers to its ability to get around protection from vaccination or prior infection .

This new sub-variant has a mutation in the virus’s spike protein that means it can bind to cells better, which means it can replicate more easily.

The watchdog said there is currently not enough information available to assess any change in infection severity associated with the sub-variant.

However, there is a risk that this sub-variant may have an increasing effect on the number of cases of Covid-19 in Europe, but not within the coming month.

Due to uncertainties associated with its growth rate, the assessment has a high degree of uncertainty.

World Health Organisation investigation

XBB.1.5 is currently being monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The organisation's senior epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhove, said recently that XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant that has been detected so far.

"Our concern is how transmissible it is," she said earlier this month. "The reason for this are the mutations that are within... this sub-variant of Omicron, allowing this virus to adhere to the cell and replicate easily.

"And we are concerned about its growth advantage, in particular in some countries in Europe and in the US in North America, particularly the northeast part of the US where XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other circulating variants."

Symptoms

There is no evidence that it causes more symptoms to the norm for those infected with Covid-19.

Reports say the symptoms are more cold-like than flu-like. Also, so far there are no indications it is more virulent .

However, the more Covid-19 that is circulating, the higher the risk that vulnerable people will catch it and become ill and be hospitalised.

Vaccines

The vaccines currently available in Ireland are made to protect against the Omicron variant, targeting BA.4 and BA.5.

It is still unclear how well they will hold up against XBB.1.5, but they are likely to be weaker.

However, the indications are that they will still provide strong protection from getting very sick.

A second booster vaccine was recently made available to 18- to 49-year-olds, while 44pc of the over-65s have now had a third booster.

The take-up of second boosters among 50- to 64-year-olds is at 41pc. There is also widespread protection from previous infection in the community.

Many thousands have had Covid-19 in recent months and are waiting to become eligible for another booster.

Old reliables

There is already a lot of Covid-19 circulating.

There are 573 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, although only a portion are being treated for complications of the virus. Of these, 35 patients are in intensive care.

The positivity rate for those groups who are eligible for a PCR test is 18.8pc, which is a slight fall over the last week.

However, many infections are not being reported. The reporting of infections has also been disrupted by the Christmas and New Year breaks, but a clearer picture should emerge later this week.

The basic advice around lowering risk remains to wear a facemask in crowded places, reduce your risk if you are vulnerable and get vaccinated.