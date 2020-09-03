'Knowing what pizza you had won't protect public health' - pubs ask Data Commissioner to review 'bonkers' new measures

Publicans have asked the Data Protection Commissioner to urgently review new guidelines published by Fáilte Ireland which require bars and restaurants to keep a record of what customers eat.

Fáilte Ireland's latest update to its Covid-19 guidelines for the hospitality industry are on foot of new regulations signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Pubs that serve food, restaurants and cafés must now ensure that no more than six people from a maximum of three households are at one table.

A record of what each customer orders must also be kept.

Business owners in the hospitality sector say the guidelines were published "with zero consultation with the industry" and have described them as "bureaucracy gone bonkers".

The Licensed Vintners' Association (LVA), which represents pubs in the Dublin area, has written to the Data Protection Commission asking for an urgent review of the latest measures.

An LVA Spokesperson said: “No thought has been put into the admin burden this is going to create. How is it going to help protect public health knowing what topping was on a customer’s pizza or what way their potatoes were cooked? We think this is a complete overreach.

“Given the data collection requirements this will place on the industry, we have asked the Data Protection Commission for their views on this new measure.”

Meanwhile, a Fianna Fáil TD has hit out at what he described as "Stasi" guidelines issued to pubs, restaurants and cafes to keep a record of what customers order.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has called on the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil ministers in Government to reverse "police state restrictions" which he described as "authoritarian and unnecessary".

Mr MacSharry was responding to Fáilte Ireland's latest update to its Covid-19 guidelines for the hospitality industry on foot of new regulations signed by Mr Donnelly.

Business and services are advised to keep a time and date of customers' arrival along with a name and contact details from one person per party. Under the regulations, all details are to be kept on file for 28 days.

In a message sent to Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil Ministers on Thursday, Mr MacSharry said: “Taoiseach, Ministers - I appeal for immediate intervention to alter the 'Stasi' guidelines issued to restaurateurs and gastric publicans where by it will now be required to take details of who is in and now incredibly what they have had to eat.

"This is a step away too far and I appeal to all of you to urgently reverse this authoritarian and unnecessary nonsense. We have had successful lock downs. The converse is to at a minimum consider pilot managed relaxation in counties where instances have been extremely low or non existent. "

The Fianna Fáil backbencher also referenced remarks by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday night. Mr Varadkar told colleagues he did not know why Ireland is the only country in Europe where so-called wet pubs are closed and said that publicans should be given chance to show they can safely reopen while adhering to rules.

"We have Leo telling his last night we should relax everything and open all the pubs and we re ramping it up," Mr MacSharry said.

"In any event today's guidelines as published are ridiculous. I would make this point at the PP meeting if we had any and so I just text collectively in hope and desperation that collectively you will urgently address the police state restrictions announced today."

The new guidelines were earlier criticised by the Vintners Federation of Ireland whose chief executive Padraig Cribben said: “This is crazy stuff. The idea that a pub must record all food ordered by each customer and then store it for 28 days is bureaucracy gone mad. Not only is it too impractical for our members to implement but why does the Government think this law will help in the fight against Covid? It’s madness.

“We’re all for making customers feel safe in our pubs but this new measure only increases pressure on staff already coping with a host of new safety measures."

He claimed there was no consultation with the hospitality sector prior to the introduction of the new regulations by Mr Donnelly.

