A woman has been attacked by a knife-wielding raider while she was believed to be at home with her baby.

Knife-wielding man attacks woman at home with her baby

The woman, in her 30s, was set upon by a man who entered her Duleek, Co Meath home on Friday morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardai in Duleek are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred, Friday 5th April, 2019 at a house in Duleek, Co. Meath.

"One man entered a house, armed with a knife and seriously assaulted the woman (30s) in her home.

"She was taken to hospital for her injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

"Investigations are ongoing."

