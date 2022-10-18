Kneecap say it’s ‘very rich’ for Northern Irish politicians to accuse them of provoking sectarian hatred

'DJ Próvaí' from Irish language rap group Kneecap in front of their mural of a burning police Land Rover in west Belfast. Credit: Kneecap

Bilingual Belfast rappers Kneecap have responded to critics accusing them of “provoking hatred” by saying Northern Ireland was born out of sectarianism and “politicians in the DUP” are “really causing the divide”.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the hip-hop trio reflected on the furore after they unveiled a mural of a PSNI Land Rover on fire ahead of performing to 10,000 people at this year’s Féile an Phobail.

The DUP, UUP and Alliance leaders were among those who condemned the group’s actions.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the act was “offensive to every serving police officer in Northern Ireland and to many in the wider community”, while UUP leader Doug Beattie accused the group of “foster(ing) hatred” and “grooming a new generation of young people with insidious messaging”.

Justice Minister and leader of the centrist Alliance party, Naomi Long, said: “The band in question court controversy – it’s publicity and I doubt this latest mural will do them any harm. However, the same can’t be said of young children being groomed into sectarian hatred.”

The band have previously said that anti-police sentiment is long-standing in the hip-hop community, adding that they had not burnt a Land Rover but painted one.

Kneecap accused some politicians of being more concerned about a piece of art than effigies of real politicians burning on bonfires.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Móglaí Bap from Kneecap said: “It’s always individual people like us causing ‘tension’.

“When in reality, we have politicians in the DUP who are really causing the divide. They like to blame us for sectarianism – coming from a state that was born out of sectarianism, I think it’s very rich.”

Mo Chara added: “It’s a very easy thing for politicians to jump on, but it’s not like we started this argument, it’s been there forever.

“We just decided to make a bit of art representing that thought. It’s not even original – we're about 30 years behind America with this f***ing idea!”

The Irish- and English-speaking hip-hop group are passionate about the Irish language and met on a march in support of the Irish Language Act - a piece of legislation first put forward in 2006 that would guarantee the language equal status to English in Northern Ireland – which is opposed by the DUP and UUP.

The band has not shied away from the darker side of Northern Ireland’s past, and to a lesser extent, its present.

They are named after the paramilitary practice of shooting perceived perpetrators in the knee and a member of the group wears a tricolour balaclava.

Some see that as satirical or even thought-provoking, while others believe it to be wholly inappropriate and regressive.

A performance at a Belfast venue also attracted negative attention when Kneecap chanted “Brits Out” in the same pub Prince William and Kate Middleton had attended just 24 hours prior.

Incidents such as the mural and, more recently, sectarian chanting from younger generations have dominated the headlines.

Móglaí Bap told the Telegraph: “In the North, the generations before us had to build their own identity because the Irish identity was suppressed so much.

“It was in 1971 that the first Irish language primary school was established and that was 50 years after the state was established. The tricolour was illegal at some stage. We come from that line of people that really had to develop their own identity in a place where that wasn’t welcome.”

The group’s influences include US rapper Immortal Technique, The Stone Roses and Irish traditional groups such as The Dubliners and The Wolfe Tones – whose song Celtic Symphony has been heavily criticised after the Ireland women’s football team chanted ‘ooh ah up the RA’ along with the chorus.

“The Wolfe Tones, The Irish Brigade and The Dubliners, everyone in West Belfast grows up on them, it’s just part of life,” said Chara.

“The Irish always entertained by fighting and playing music, it’s been like that for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

The DUP and UUP have been contacted for comment. The Alliance Party said it did not want to comment.