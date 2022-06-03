Kingsmill victim’s brother hits out at Barry McElduff promotion

The brother of one of the victims of the Kingsmill massacre has spoken of his disappointment after a Sinn Fein councillor accused of mocking the atrocity was given a senior council role.

Colin Worton’s brother Kenneth was one of 10 Protestant workmen murdered by the IRA near the village in 1976.

He said he was saddened but not surprised to see Barry McElduff installed as the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week.

Mr McElduff is making something of a career comeback following his resignation as MP for West Tyrone in 2018 after he posted a video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the atrocity.

He later apologised for causing offence and said he had not realised the date’s significance.

Mr McElduff was elected to the council in 2019, but it was reported last year that Sinn Fein had rejected his nomination to stand as an Assembly candidate.

Mr Worton said: “I’m not surprised that he has wormed his way back into the good books of Sinn Fein. I’m just sorry that the people of Omagh even saw it fit to vote him into the council.

“I thought his political career would have ended after he did that video, but I’m not surprised.”

Asked if there was anything the councillor could say to change his mind, Mr Worton replied: “You have to take his apology at face value. I believe it’s only from the teeth out.

“He also says that Raymond McCreesh was a hero. You can’t apologise for one thing and then elevate someone who we believe was at the Kingsmill massacre as a hero. You can’t do both — it has to be one or the other.”

IRA hunger striker McCreesh, who died in the Maze prison in 1981, had previously been found with a rifle linked to the Kingsmill shootings.

Republicans deny he was involved in the killings.

The DUP’s Errol Thompson, the outgoing chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said Mr McElduff would have to prove himself to voters.

“It [the chairmanship] is a party nomination, and his party has decided he’s the chair,” he added.

“He will have to prove himself to all of the community. I work for all of the community, and hopefully he will stand up and do the same.

“The new chair is in place. It will be up to him to carry out his role in a proper way.”

Speaking earlier this week, Mr McElduff described being nominated for, and taking on, the role as “a great honour”.

He also paid tribute to Mr Thompson, describing him as “supremely committed” during his years in office.

“He is a [proud] Omagh man, giving his all, and he performed his duties very, very well,” Mr McElduff said.

“It’s no surprise we differ on the constitutional question, but that is the trick of government. We try to get along, and do.”

Thanking his family, friends and advisers who encouraged him to take on the role, Mr McElduff also spoke of his parents, with the anniversary of his father’s death falling on June 2.

Choosing St Vincent de Paul as his charity for the year, he said the theme for his time in office would be ‘wellbeing’.



