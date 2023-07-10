King Charles is on his way to Ireland – and counties line up to be included in royal itinerary

Tipperary leading the charge by pointing out connections to royal ancestor

The then Prince Charles greets members of the public during his visit to Cahir, Co Tipperary, in March last year. Photo: Reuters

King Charles hopes to make his first visit to Ireland as monarch in the early autumn.

Negotiations over the proposed visit are still under way and outline details are a closely guarded secret between Dublin and London.

Charles has privately indicated he would like his first official overseas visit to include Ireland as a personal gesture towards the importance of good Anglo-Irish relations.

The king had been expected to visit Ireland this summer, but the trip was postponed because of his hectic domestic agenda.

Now that he has completed a visit to Edinburgh to formally accept the Scottish crown, preparations will be stepped up for an Irish visit.

It is expected he will stay in Ireland for three or four days, and his visit will include elements to promote cultural exchanges, education and the arts.

However, while the primary focus of the royal visit will be on Dublin and various state functions, Charles has expressed an eagerness to visit areas outside the capital.

As Prince of Wales, Charles visited all six counties in Northern Ireland – and has already visited Northern Ireland twice as monarch, the most recent trip being a two-day stay last May with Queen Camilla.

He has only a dozen counties yet to visit in the Republic after high-profile public and private trips to Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford, Wicklow and Sligo since 2018.

During his last visit to Ireland, when he visited Waterford and Tipperary in March last year, the royal said he wanted to see all the counties of Ireland.

In 2019, the then-Prince Charles visited the Irish Embassy in London and said he wanted to visit every Irish county.

“I must say I’m slightly amazed to find that we’ve managed to visit 15 counties already,” he said at the time.

“I am quite determined before I drop dead and finally lose my marbles that I should get around to the remaining 17.”

His mother, Queen Elizabeth, made the first visit by a British monarch to Ireland in over 70 years when she visited Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary and Cork in May 2011.

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla greet children in Northern Ireland before opening Coronation Garden gates

That visit proved an enormous diplomatic triumph for both Ireland and the UK, and delivered a huge tourism boom for Ireland. Specific sites visited by the queen included the Rock of Cashel and the English Market in Cork.

Prince Charles paid a private visit to Lismore in Waterford in 2004, with Lismore Castle owned by his good friend, the Duke of Devonshire.

Now, several counties are vying to be included on the royal itinerary next autumn including Cork, Tipperary and Galway.

Despite having hosted the then-Prince Charles just last year, Tipperary is determined to secure a second visit by Charles as monarch.

Councillor Jim Ryan has urged Tipperary County Council to issue a formal invite to Buckingham Palace – and pointed out that the new king has a direct familial connection to the Premier County through his ancestor Lady Elizabeth Poyntz, who lived in Blackcastle in the 17th century.

“We should have an open invitation to the king to come visit Thurles, to visit his direct relative who is buried in the town,” Mr Ryan told Tipp FM.

“I think that this would be a huge economic boost and a tourism boost for Thurles.

“We have seen the very positive benefits that the recent royal visits have had on the towns of Cashel and Cahir.

“So I think the fact that there is a direct link between the royal family and Thurles means we would invite him over here.

“Elizabeth Poyntz had a number of children who, as I said, are directly related to the royal family. She remarried and, as a matter of fact, the children from her second marriage are directly related to the Spencer family, Princess Diana’s family.

“So there is that double link between the royal family and Diana’s family. We are very unique that we have that connection, but we haven’t been able to avail of it,” said Mr Ryan.

“I am doing this on the basis that Thurles is crying out for tourism and this may be the opportunity and the kick-on that we need.”