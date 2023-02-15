Kinahan cartel probe: Gardaí say seizure of almost €3m of cocaine will have ‘serious effect’ on organised crime groups

Gardaí swooped on suspected drugs factory in premises off the Long Mile Road in Dublin yesterday40 kilos of cocaine, 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide and a hydraulic drugs press were seizedSeven men and one woman arrested by gardaí following the operation

Gardaí investigating the Kinahan cartel have arrested eight people following the seizure of a “substantial quantity” of drugs in Dublin.

Gardaí have said the seizure of almost €3m worth of cocaine in Dublin will have “serious effect” on organised crime networks across the country.

Gardaí uncovered a suspected drug factory after carrying out several searches in the capital on Tuesday targeting the wider Kinahan crime network.

In total eight people were arrested with detectives carrying out further operations linked to the significant seizure today.

Speaking to the media this evening, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, Organised and Serious Crime, confirmed that two of those who were arrested have been released without charge, while the other six continue to be detained and are being questioned at garda stations across Dublin.

Assistant Commissioner Kelly said yesterday’s “intelligence-led” operation began when gardaí stopped two cars in west Dublin following a suspected handover.

Shortly after 11am members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) swooped on the vehicles in Blanchardstown and Ballyfermot.

A follow-up raid was carried out at a business premises in the Long Mile Road area.

During the searches gardaí recovered 40kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €2.8m, as well as “7,000 large quantity cylinders of nitres oxide” and €78,000 in cash.

Detectives also found items used in the drug mixing, including and distribution process including a hydraulic drugs press, 250kgs of mixing agent and other paraphernalia.

A money counting machine and several communication devices were also recovered.

Gardaí initially arrested seven men and one woman, aged between their 20s and 50s, in relation to the significant seizure.

Independent.ie understands that one of those arrested is a man in his 30s who is director of the business premises searched by gardaí.

A number of the man’s employees were also arrested. It has yet to be established if any of them had knowledge of the drug network being operated.

Most of those in custody have addresses across south Dublin.

Gardaí are currently investigating if the drug factory was being operated by a crime gang with wider connections to the Kinahan organised crime group.

Those still in custody are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) act 1996 at various garda stations in Dublin.

They can be held for a period of up to seven days before they must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The investigation is being led by the GNDOCB, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, under the anti-drug initiative Operation Tara.

Assistant Commissioner Kelly said he could not comment on which groups are suspected of being involved, but gardaí “will continue to target” all those dealing in the importation and distribution of drugs.

“This operation has demonstrated An Garda Síochána’s determination to disrupt cocaine supply lines and distribution networks in this country by transnational organised crime groups,” he said.

He said the operation is a “hard lesson” for all those suspected of being involved in drugs-related crime.

“Those people are now detained under drug trafficking legislation, and in due course some of them may face substantial sentences,” he added.

He said the discovery of almost 7,000 nitres oxide cylinders is an area of particular concern for gardaí, as the substance has led to deaths in other jurisdictions.

“It is of note that also in yesterday’s operation, as well as the recovery of cocaine, we also recovered almost 7,000 large quantity cylinders of nitres oxide. Nitres oxide is a substance that has been abused by young people in this country,” he said.

“In other jurisdictions we have seen this has led to deaths and serious harm. It is a particular concern for us that the same organised crime groups who are involved in the importation and distribution of cocaine are also involved now in the distribution of nitres oxide and the resulting harm to our communities.”

Assistant Commissioner Kelly also said he and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris have met with the crime chiefs in the US and UK and recent weeks, and work is continuing to “coordinate activities” between the jurisdictions.

He said the latest operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle “distribution networks” and it “really puts groups like that back”.

“Because it takes a substantial effort for them to re-establish those networks and re-establish supply lines,” he added.

“In particular, when we arrest people who are at that level…we’re trying to target people who are at that level, that’s why operations like yesterday’s - they take a lot of effort, time, resources by an Garda Síochána - but that’s the level that we’re targeting and that’s why we’re doing our international work.”