Kinahan cartel hitman went on 16 day hunger strike after being moved to different section of prison

A convicted Kinahan cartel murderer spent 16 days on hunger strike at Portlaoise Prison in a protest after jail bosses moved him to a different landing in the high security facility.

Eamon Cumberton (33) who was the first person to be convicted of a murder in the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud ended his hunger strike last week when he consumed food for the first time since April 27 last.

“It went on for a long time but ultimately Cumberton did not get his way and he remains on the new landing that he was moved to last month,” a prison insider said.

“These type of prisoners are being moved around within the jail more frequently now as it leads to them having less opportunities to plot and plan things then if they remained on the same landing all the time.”

It can be revealed that Cumberton has also had a number of “minor disciplinary issues” in the jail and he has been sanctioned for breaches such as disobeying orders from prison officers.

When contacted, an Irish Prison Services spokesman said: “We don’t comment on individual prisoner cases.”

Cumberton is one of three criminals who are serving jail terms in relation to the murder of dissident Republican Michael Barr (35), the manager of the Sunset House in Dublin’s north inner city, was shot seven times by a masked gunman at the pub on April 25th 2016.

A fourth man is currently due for trial in at the Special Criminal Court in relation to the gun murder.

Last September David Hunter (42) became the third person to be convicted after the non-jury court found him guilty after a trial last summer.

David Hunter entered the Sunset House in north inner city Dublin on the night when he and Cumberton fired multiple shots at Barr (35) who was working in the pub on the night.

The victim who was well known to gardai was hit seven times.

Barr, an IRA figure from Strabane, Co Tyrone, was blamed by the Kinahan cartel for sourcing the weapons used in the Regency Hotel attack in which key cartel player David Byrne (34) was shot dead.

Gardaí believe that Cumberton became involved in the Barr murder after owing a significant cocaine debt to the cartel.

Originally from Mountjoy Street in Dublin’s north inner city, Cumberton fled to Thailand two days after the murder but was arrested on May 25, 2016, at Dublin Airport when he returned to the country and has been in custody ever since.

His trial heard that that DNA found on a baseball cap and a rubber mask which were discovered in the partially burnt out getaway car used for the murder.

Cumberton who has 37 previous convictions is not a suspect in relation to any other murder but was arrested twice in 2008 for separate firearms offences including an incident where shots were discharged from a shotgun at another man at the victim’s front door in Dorset Street flats.

He has been investigated in relation to the unsolved feud murders of Eddie Hutch and Noel Duggan but was never quizzed in relation to these crimes.

In a separate incident, Cumberton was arrested but ultimately never charged after a shotgun wrapped in plastic was discovered in a popular pub in the Bolton Street area of the northside.

Cumberton is close pals with a number of other north inner city criminals who worked for the Kinahan cartel for cash including Jonathan Keogh (33) who is serving a life sentence for the feud murder of dad-of-one Gareth Hutch in May, 2016.

Another close pal of Cumberton is convicted murderer Barry Doyle (32) who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Limerick rugby player Shane Geoghegan.

The third man serving jail time in relation to the Michael Barr murder is Martin Aylmer (34) of Casino Park, Marino, who was given an extra two years in jail after his original prison sentence was deemed too lenient in March of last year.

Aylmer bought six pre-paid mobile phones in the run-up to the murder of Michael Barr, one of which was found beside a burnt-out car used as the getaway vehicle in Mr Barr's murder,

He told gardaí that he believed the phones would be used for drug trafficking.

He pleaded guilty to participating in, or contributing to, activity intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, in what was believed to have been the first prosecution of its kind.

He is serving six years in prison with the final 15 months suspended after he was captured on CCTV footage buying the phone in Dublin's Ilac Shopping Centre two days before the shooting.