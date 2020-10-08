Kinahan cartel connections and a man with more than 120 convictions - the four criminals being questioned over campaign of intimidation in Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Four criminals have been arrested in relation to a campaign of intimidation during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial and are being questioned by detectives at four different Dublin garda stations.

One of those arrested is notorious north inner city criminal Glen Holland (36) who is aligned to the Kinahan cartel and who was arrested in Mountjoy Prison.

Also arrested in the same jail was Dean Byrne (25), a violent north Dublin criminal with over 120 convictions who is currently serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary.

Independent.ie previously revealed details of searches in their cells in July and August when detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) were backed up by the jail’s Operational Support Group (OSG) in Mountjoy prison .

An illegal mobile phone, a charger and notebooks were seized in a jail search cell of Holland in late August.

Glen Holland is serving a six and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to possessing two loaded handguns as well as almost €70,000 worth of cocaine in September, 2010.

He was previously arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne in April of that year and spent over six years on the run in the UK and Spain before being arrested in Spain in August, 2017, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

“Key evidence was seized and this may prove to be very useful in the ongoing witness intimidation investigation. That trial was blighted by witness intimidation,” a senior source said at the time of the search of Holland’s cell.

Also arrested today was a very close associate of Coolock criminal Jamie Tighe (24) who was shot dead as part of a northside feud in October, 2017.

Tighe’s younger associate who is now aged 28 was previously jailed for four years for firearm’s offences He was already serving a jail term for violent disorder and he was on bail for this crime when he was arrested..

Aaron Brady (29) will be sentenced to the mandatory term of 40 years in jail for capital murder at the Central Criminal Court next week.

He was convicted after a lengthy trial which was blighted with witness intimidation and even before it ended the NBCI had begun a detailed probe into the intimidation.

Five witnesses did not give evidence in the trial during which there were repeated claims that witnesses were suffering interference and intimidation.

Following the conviction it emerged that a video of one witness giving a statement about Aaron Brady to gardaí was circulated on social media with text calling him a "rat" and accusing him of "touting" on his friends.

In mid-July, Detectives searched the Mountjoy cell of Dean Byrne (25) and while no mobile phone was found.

A piece of paper with several phone numbers scrawled on it was seized. Gardaí are investigating if the intimidation of certain witnesses was "outsourced".

Properties linked to Traveller criminals in Finglas, Blanchardstown, Balbriggan and Coolock were also searched as part of the same intimidation probe but the first arrests in it were made today.

Gardai announced details of the arrest operation this morning.

“Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) have been investigating allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“On today’s date, Thursday 8th October 2020, Detective Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested four persons in relation to this investigation.

“All four persons are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Mountjoy, Ballymun, Bridewell and Raheny Garda Stations respectively, for the proper investigation of the offences concerned,” she added.