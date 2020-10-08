| 8.8°C Dublin

Kinahan cartel connections and a man with more than 120 convictions - the four criminals being questioned over campaign of intimidation in Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Ken Foy

Four criminals have been arrested in relation to a campaign of intimidation during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial and are being questioned by detectives at four different Dublin garda stations.

One of those arrested is notorious north inner city criminal Glen Holland (36) who is aligned to the Kinahan cartel and who was arrested in Mountjoy Prison.

Also arrested in the same jail was Dean Byrne (25), a violent north Dublin criminal with over 120 convictions who is currently serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary.