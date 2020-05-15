Killer whales spotted off the Irish coast

Killer whales spotted off the coast of Co Down this evening. Credit: Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Facebook

Killer whales have been spotted off the coast of Co Down this evening.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group posted photos on their Facebook page tonight of whales being spotted in the water in Strangford Lough in Co Down, this evening.

Their fins are clearly visible just above the surface and one video shows a whale leaping right out of the water.

Videos of the whales were also shared on Twitter.

Video credit Jeremy Rodgers pic.twitter.com/aeNQcURGnV — Suzanne Beck (@suuz_beck) May 15, 2020

One of the whales is believed to be John Coe, which has been nicknamed as the "loneliest killer whale in the world".

He is a part of a group of killer whales known as the Scottish West Coast community of killer whales, which includes eight whales; four males, including John, Floppy Fin, Comet and Aquarius, as well as four females, Nicola, Moneypenny, Puffin and Occasus.

