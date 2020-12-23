Killer of Irish woman Avril Flanagan back in jail after breaching licence conditions

THE killer of a young Irish woman is back behind bars weeks after being released from prison halfway through his 19-year sentence.

Alan Daulby’s brief taste of freedom was brought to an end after he breached his licence conditions less than two months after a controversial jail release in October which Avril Flanagan’s furious family campaigned against.

The Liverpool-born car valeter, who stabbed ex-girlfriend Avril more than 50 times and left her mutilated body under his sofa for her loved ones to find, has been warned he could be made to serve his full sentence if the parole board feels he is unsuitable for release.

The reason he has been recalled to jail and the prison he is now in, have not been made public. Well-placed sources confirmed he had been released from jail on October 28 and recalled last Friday, December 18.

Avril’s family were informed in writing late last Friday and are now drafting a victim personal statement enabling them to highlight their concerns about Daulby being let out again which, they have been told, he will be shown.

Avril’s mum Barbara, who divides her time between Spain and Swords, Co Dublin, wrote a no-holds-barred letter detailing the 36-year-old’s savagery against Avril before his prison release which she was told he did not have to look at or read.

She told in the letter how she initially confused her daughter’s blood for a “red duvet” under Daulby’s sofa where the killer wrapped her body in plastic and taped her from “head to toe”.

Avril’s loved ones have been told a parole board review will take place within 28 days to decide if he should be freed again.

If officials decide he must remain in jail, his next review will take place in a year’s time.

Avril’s brother David said: “I’m glad my sister’s murderer is back where he belongs. It’s the best Christmas present our family could have received.

“Hopefully this time he will remain in prison and serve his full sentence even though the 19 years he got is not enough.

“My mum is going to write a letter telling officials why we want Daulby kept in jail and explaining how he didn’t just destroy Avril’s life, but her family as well.

“We have a cross to bear for the rest of our lives.

“What makes us so angry is that we knew this was going to happen and we warned Daulby should not be let out of prison early.

“He’s unsafe and shouldn't be on the streets and we don’t want another family to be put through what we have endured.”

The killer was remanded in prison hours after murdering ex-girlfriend Avril at his Costa Blanca flat on May 29, 2009.

The time he spent in jail before he began his July 2012 murder sentence automatically counted towards it, meaning he was freed on licence just over halfway through the 19-year term he was given by a court in Elche near Alicante, but only around eight years after he was first caged.

Avril worked as a barmaid at the pub her mum and bus engineer dad Gerry left Ireland in 2006 to open in Orihuela Costa near Alicante.

She broke up with Daulby around two weeks before he murdered her.

His murder trial heard how he stalked her after she ended their year-long relationship and she broke her phone SIM card to stop taking calls from him.

He confessed to killing her at the end of his trial after more than three years of silence, but falsely claimed he had confused her with an intruder after binging on drink and drugs and panicking when he woke up to find her dead.

Judges called his attack on Avril – who was said to have suffered seven minutes of agony from the first time she was stabbed to the moment she died – “brutal and barbaric”.

They said in their ruling at the end of the murder trial Daulby had “taken pleasure in causing Avril additional suffering”.

The court heard he used a mop and bleach to wipe up Avril's blood after killing her with a kitchen knife, showered and changed clothes and tried to stuff her mutilated body into a suitcase before wrapping her in blankets and plastic sheeting.

He was arrested hours later, 125 miles away, after a police chase.

Since Daulby’s October release from prison, Avril’s loved ones have also been shocked to discover he was transferred to a UK jail without their knowledge just two years after his Spanish trial.

They had originally been under the impression the transfer had taken place sometime in 2018, even though they were never consulted about the move and only found out he was back in the UK after it happened.

Life sentences now exist in Spain following a change in the law but they were not an option when Daulby was arrested and tried.

A UK probation service spokesman said of Daulby’s recall to prison: “Public protection is our priority and offenders who breach their licence conditions and present an increased risk to the community will be returned to custody as quickly as possible.”

