Killer Molly Martens facing longer jail time after breaking prison rules again

Killer Molly Martens has been cited for two further serious breaches of prison rules – just weeks after she avoided having three years added to her sentence for going on ‘unauthorised leave’.

The former nanny, who was convicted last August of the brutal murder of her Irish businessman husband, Jason Corbett (39), now faces a major custody review and the prospect of North Carolina prison authorities penalising her for three separate rule breaches in the space of just 10 months.

The custody review on August 1 will now take place on the eve of the third anniversary of her husband’s murder. Martens was cited for two breaches of rules at the high-security women’s prison on May 2.

Jason Corbett. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

The incidents happened just two weeks before Mr Corbett’s sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch, who spearheaded the Justice for Jason campaign, publishes a book on her brother’s murder, entitled 'My Brother Jason'. Mrs Corbett-Lynch said she wrote the book to defend her brother’s good name and reputation after he was the focus of “appalling lies and slanders” by Martens.

Molly Martens (p) and her father Tom were jailed for the murder of Jason Corbett

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) has now revealed that Martens was cited for possession of “no-threat contraband” and for “disobeying an order” from prison staff. Both incidents happened at Southern Correctional Institution, just south of Davidson County, where she lived with her Limerick-born husband until his murder in 2015.

August 9, 2017. Molly Martens Corbett (33) and her father, retired FBI agent Thomas Martens (67), are convicted in North Carolina of the second degree murder of Irishman Jason Corbett (39) in 2015. Both are now serving sentences of between 20 and 25 years in prison. Mr Corbett died from horrific head injuries sustained during a prolonged assault at the luxury home he shared with his wife, Molly. Pictured is an image that was released during the trial of Molly Martens on the night of the murder.

Martens had previously been cited for a breach of prison rules last November. On that occasion she was found to have gone on “unauthorised leave” at the jail, though there was no question of her having attempted to leave the prison itself.

Tom Martens

The former au pair is now appealing against her murder conviction and 20-25 year prison sentence to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Martens and her father, Thomas Martens (67), a retired FBI agent, were both convicted of the second-degree murder of father-of-two Mr Corbett. Both received sentences of 20-25 years, with a minimum of 20 years having to be served.

Mr Corbett was battered to death with a brick and a metal baseball bat in the master bedroom of the gated community home he shared with Martens, his second wife. Davidson County Superior Court’s Judge David Lee rejected submissions last December for the two convictions to be quashed and a full retrial ordered.

Both Martens and her father had sought the retrial on the basis of what they claimed was juror misconduct. Martens, whose inmate number is 1551729, was transferred to Southern Correctional after being held briefly at a prison outside Raleigh following her conviction. US prisons treat rule breaches as an extremely serious matter.

After being cited last November for unauthorised leave, NCDPS files revealed that Martens had her scheduled release date extended. While her father has a scheduled release date of August 3, 2037 – a minimum 20-year prison sentence – Martens had a scheduled release date of July 28, 2041, an increase of more than three years. However, a custody review two months ago saw her release date revert to 2037.

It is expected that Martens will serve out her entire sentence at Southern Correctional, where she is now in the regular prison population. Bizarrely, Martens has insisted that she is officially referred to in the prison as Molly Martens-Corbett, refusing to drop the use of her murdered husband’s surname. Judge Lee jailed the father and daughter after they were both convicted by a unanimous verdict of the 12-member Davidson County jury of the second-degree murder of Mr Corbett.

He died from horrific head injuries sustained during a prolonged assault at the luxury home at Panther Creek Court he shared with his second wife. Mr Corbett was pronounced dead at the scene and prosecutors claimed during the murder trial that the father and daughter faked CPR attempts and then deliberately delayed calling 911 for help for their victim.

It was also suggested that Mr Corbett may have been asleep in bed when he was first attacked.

