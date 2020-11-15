Killer granted numerous gun licences by gardaí despite criminal convictions

One in eight households in Ireland possesses a legally held firearm, prompting a murder victim's family to call on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to immediately review Garda policy when granting gun licences.

New figures released to the Sunday Independent from Garda Headquarters reveal that there are just under 205,000 licensed guns in the country. This equates to one in eight households having a legally held weapon.

Rita Duffy, the sister of innocent gun victim James Hughes, has now directly appealed to Commissioner Harris to urgently review the Garda system of granting gun licences. Her brother's killer, Shane Rogers, had been granted numerous gun licences by gardaí. He should have been prohibited from doing so, his victim's family believe, as the 32-year-old had amassed numerous criminal convictions by the time he committed murder.

"We are still being stone-walled by the gardaí. They have never formally admitted that our brother's killer had a criminal background. Gardaí broke their own rules by allowing him have guns. I would ask Drew Harris to intervene at this point in James's case," Ms Duffy told the Sunday Independent, from her home in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

"The Garda policy of granting gun licences is in complete disarray. Over 200,000 licensed weapons around the country in people's homes is far too many. Garda Commissioner Harris is known as a man of law and order and discipline. I would appeal to him now directly to examine the Garda system of granting of gun licences."

James Hughes was shot dead in Dundalk nine years ago as he was dropping a friend home. Shane Rogers ended the 35-year-old's life with two blasts from his legally held shotgun. The Crossmaglen Rangers captain was gunned down in a taxi by the convicted criminal on December 11, 2011.

Rogers showed no mercy as he ended the life of father-of-three James Hughes. Having been shot once by Rogers with his shotgun, Mr Hughes pleaded with him, saying: "Please don't shoot me. I'm only after burying my mother." But this plea was ignored as Rogers told his victim before shooting him a second time: "Prepare to join her."

The popular local GAA star had earlier that night been punched by his killer in Ridleys nightclub in Dundalk. Rogers saw red when his ex-girlfriend Patricia Byrne began talking to Mr Hughes and his friends. He then confronted the 21-year-old woman, leading to Mr Hughes intervening and trying to calm him down. Rogers proceeded to punch him in the face, but Mr Hughes did not retaliate.

Rogers, from Iniskeen, Co Monaghan, was later thrown out of the nightclub. The 32-year-old then made his way to the estate where his ex-girlfriend lived and hid with his shotgun. Mr Hughes, concerned for the welfare of Ms Byrne following her ex-boyfriend's aggression in the nightclub, insisted on dropping her home safely before planning to return to his own home.

But when the taxi carrying the 21-year-old woman and Mr Hughes drove into her housing estate in the early house of December 11, Rogers emerged from his hiding place. He blasted Mr Hughes with a double-barrelled shotgun as he sat in the front seat. Ms Byrne also suffered gunshot wounds to her face and neck. In addition, taxi driver Anthony Callan was hit in the shoulder and neck. Despite his injuries, the taxi driver managed to drive away but Rogers gave chase. When he caught up with the cab, he shot Mr Hughes a second time. Within hours of the gun attack, Shane Rogers presented himself to gardaí, having first phoned a garda he knew, claiming he was about to take his own life.

Some 11 days after handing himself in, and after being charged with the GAA man's murder, the 32-year-old followed through with his initial threat and hanged himself in a courthouse cell at Cloverhill in Dublin.

For James Hughes's family, the pain of his loss remains as present as it did in 2011.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Shane Rogers owned three legally held firearms, despite having amassed five criminal convictions. Overall, Rogers had been granted a total of eight gun licences. The former bus driver was licensed to carry a semi-automatic single-barrel Browning, a pump-action Anschutz with a silencer and a semi-automatic Beretta.

Under section 8 of the Firearms Act, those barred from holding a firearms certificate include "any person of intemperate habits".

According to a directive issued to gardaí in relation to the granting of firearms certificates: "Other factors which may inform a decision on person of intemperate habits may include evidence of aggressive or anti-social behaviour which may include domestic disputes or evidence of hostility likely to lead to violence. Again, an assessment will need to be made of each case, particularly as regards the seriousness of individual incidents."

The 32-year-old Monaghan man had five previous criminal convictions, including for assaults in 2001 and in 2005. He had three other criminal convictions between 2001 and 2006 for displaying "threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour in a public place", intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct.

Contacted last week, the Department of Justice said there are "currently stringent controls" over the issuing of firearms certificates by An Garda Síochána and the conditions under which firearms can be held.

"A joint Department of Justice and Equality/An Garda Síochána Working Group was established to review firearms licensing which reported in 2014. A number of measures identified are being progressed by the Department.

"These include a ban on new licences for semi-automatic centre fire rifles and an assessment of whether the responsibility for licensing firearms is best located within An Garda Síochána or in another authority," the Department said in a statement.

Every year, the Garda Commissioner conducts a review of the operation of the Firearms Act and submits it to the Justice Minister, the spokesman added.

The family of James Hughes say they cannot grieve properly as gardaí have never provided them with the full facts about the criminal background of their brother's killer. The family have repeatedly requested a copy of Shane Rogers' conviction order from An Garda Síochána, which has not been forthcoming. As a consequence, the family have refused to permit an inquest into James's death to proceed at Dundalk coroner's court, creating a stand-off between gardaí and the bereaved family.

James Hughes's three sons are all now young men, aged 17, 19 and 23.

"James has missed out on so much of their lives, he was a brilliant father," continues his sister.

"We can see James in so many of the boys' traits. So in a way, when we look at them, he lives on."