Killer Dwyer has cell to himself in overcrowded jail

Convicted killer Graham Dwyer has a cell to himself in Midlands Prison, while other inmates are sleeping on the floor on mattresses amid a growing problem of overcrowding in the jail, according to sources.

Dwyer (46) is described as a model prisoner who is now heavily focused on appealing his murder sentence for the killing of vulnerable 36-year-old Elaine O'Hara in August of 2012.

Her skeletal remains were found at Killakee in the Dublin mountains more than a year after she went missing.

"He's keeping out of trouble and has managed to stay in a single cell while many others on G Wing are sleeping on mattresses on the floor," said one source.

It is understood "lifers" like Dwyer can choose to share their cells in the prison in Portlaoise, Co Laois, but are not forced to.

"It's not a case of him outright refusing to share, but many lifers have chosen to share cells," they added.

"His cell, like others on the wing, has bunk beds and while it's not unusual for lifers to be kept in cells on their own many do choose to share.

"Numbers are high in the jail in the last few months with three now sharing some cells which means a mattress on the floor and two in the bunks," they said.

"His choice is being facilitated by management.

"The view would be that lifers get first choice over single cells but in times of overcrowding they should double-up instead of having prisoners being required to sleep on mattresses on the floor," the source said.

Dwyer has been involved in efforts to overturn his conviction and recently won a High Court case which ruled that his privacy had been compromised during the Garda investigation.

The High Court ruling, which was given in judicial review proceedings by Dwyer concerning the use of mobile phone data at his trial, forms part of his bid to overturn his conviction.

But the State is now set to appeal that decision.

A "leapfrog" case has begun which will bypass the Court of Appeal and go straight to the Supreme Court in an effort to overturn the High Court ruling.

