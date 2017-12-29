KILLER Graham Dwyer has been complaining to Midlands Prison inmates and guards about the fact it will be months before he gets to see the new Star Wars film.

Killer Dwyer bombards prison staff with requests to see 'The Last Jedi'

Dwyer, who is serving life for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O'Hara in 2012, is a big fan of science fiction films.

He had all six films in the original two series at his Dublin home but The Force Awakens was released in December 2015, just months after he had started his life sentence. His interest in aircraft model-making is understood to have stemmed from toy replicas of the Star Wars spacecraft he had as a child.

Over recent weeks, he has been bombarding inmates and staff at the Midlands Prison with queries over when the new eighth film in the series, The Last Jedi, will be shown at the jail. "He has been driving everyone mental asking when he can see the film," a source said.

The blockbuster was released in Irish cinemas in mid-December. Earlier this year, Dwyer fell foul of prison authorities when numerous USB memory sticks were discovered in his cell. Several science fiction films, including the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, were found on the devices - in breach of prison protocols.

Science fiction films, music, family visits and card schools with his fellow inmates are Dwyer's only distractions as he prepares for his forthcoming appeal. His full appeal against his life sentence will not proceed until his High Court action against the State over alleged privacy breaches is fully concluded.

The architect, from Bandon, Co Cork, is suing the State, alleging breach of privacy over the manner in which personal information about him was accessed from mobile phones.

That action, which is expected to begin in February, is understood to be critical to his appeal against his conviction and life sentence.

One legal source confirmed that the murder appeal would not proceed until the privacy action was fully resolved. "It is a matter for Mr Dwyer and his legal team. The timing of the appeal against the murder conviction and life sentence is entirely in their hands," he said.

It is expected that the murder appeal may not be heard until late 2018 or even 2019, with full papers yet to be lodged. Dwyer has been writing up to a dozen letters a week to assure friends and supporters that he will be acquitted.

His letter-writing campaign came as one Midlands Prison source revealed that a number of Dwyer's friends had stopped writing to him or now replied to his letters only intermittently. A significant amount of his correspondence now involves people previously unknown to him who have started writing to him in prison. Dwyer was already disappointed that a number of clubs and associations he had been involved with since his teenage years had severed all contact with him.

These included social groups and schools in Bandon and modelling clubs he was involved with in Dublin. Dwyer was a key figure in organising the 20th anniversary dinner of his 1991 Leaving Cert class - but he is understood not to have been contacted about any 25th anniversary plans. Dwyer's family have been steadfastly loyal to him and have visited him at the Midlands Prison since shortly after he was jailed.

The architect is a devoted letter writer - but has been cautious about his correspondence recently amid fears that some of the letters he receives might be from journalists. His access to the internet and films is restricted. However, over recent months he has been devoting enormous energy to his impending appeal.

A vegetarian, Dwyer follows a strict fitness regime - and is one of the most avid clients of the prison library. The architect, of Kerrymount Close, Foxrock, Dublin, was convicted of murdering Ms O'Hara (36) on August 22, 2012. The skeletal remains of the childcare worker were found on Killakee Mountain, Rathfarnham, Dublin, on September 13, 2013.

His trial in March 2015 was one of the most high profile in Irish judicial history. After a marathon hearing, the Central Criminal Court jury convicted Dwyer of stabbing Ms O'Hara to death for his own sexual gratification. His appeal will centre on a number of forensic, evidential and technical issues.

These include how gardai obtained evidence from a bin outside his home; the admission of critical telecommunications data; allowing a key witness to give evidence via video-link; the admissibility of key material obtained from Ms O'Hara's IT devices; and the impact of allowing video recordings, some of them involving violent sexual activity, to be viewed by the jury. A central plank of his appeal will be post-trial comments by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy. Dr Cassidy said she had expected a not guilty verdict to be returned owing to the lack of pathology evidence to support the claim that Ms O'Hara had met a violent death.

Parts of her body were never found including her skull, making it impossible to rule precisely how Ms O'Hara died. There was no physical evidence from the remains that Ms O'Hara had met a violent death. Dwyer was convinced this would result in his acquittal - but the jury returned a guilty verdict after considering detailed circumstantial evidence including phone records and video recordings of masochistic sex. The architect had predicted to Prison Service staff before the jury returned a guilty verdict that he would be acquitted.

One week after receiving a life sentence, he quipped to prison officers that he would win his appeal and have his name cleared. The Dublin-based executive was described in the Elaine O'Hara trial as someone for whom "wickedness (was) hiding behind a mask of pity" and with a taste for violent sexual practices.

