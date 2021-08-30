Killer doctor Declan O’Neill moved to another prison over relationship with another murderer

Killer doctor Declan O’Neill has been moved from the high-security Maghaberry Prison over his relationship with another murderer.

The 31-year-old, who battered his mother Anne O’Neill to death with a chisel, is now being held at Magilligan jail.

O’Neill, dubbed Dr Death, was transferred after going public to staff and other prisoners about his behind-bars affair with a life-sentence inmate.

The former hospital doctor has complained to other criminals that he and his boyfriend are being punished “for falling in love”.

A Prison Service spokesman refused to comment on the matter, saying only: “The NI Prison Service does not comment on individual prisoners.”

But sources at Magilligan were more talkative, revealing that O’Neill had been left distraught by his sudden transfer.

One said: “Dr Death has been telling everyone that he is being picked on by the Prison Service for falling in love with another lifer. He says he can’t help his feelings and they are not something for which he should be punished.

“The guy who he was seeing in Maghaberry is a real bad b*****d, but O’Neill talks about him like he’s an angel.

“He has even told other prisoners that he is the ‘one’ and before his transfer was helping him work on an appeal against his conviction.”

O’Neill was jailed for a minimum of eight years in 2019 for the murder of his domineering mother at her elderly parents’ home in the Finaghy area of south Belfast in 2017.

The 51-year-old was found with head injuries in the back garden, with neighbours hearing loud banging and her scream, “Leave me alone Declan”.

He was arrested at his flat on the Lisburn Road a short time later and denied involvement until his 14th interview by detectives.

O’Neill had claimed to be asleep with his boyfriend when the killing occurred, but witness evidence and blood-stained weapons discovered in his car disproved his lies.

The court heard how he planned the murder in detail, showing up at his grandparents’ home wearing a Halloween mask, and arming himself with a chisel and rope.

It was also revealed that Anne died from a bleed to the brain and multiple fractures of the skull caused by repeated blows with the chisel.

Sentencing O’Neill to eight years, Mr Justice Colton said he was taking into consideration his mental state and how he had been controlled by his mother.

He revealed that as a child, the killer doctor was not allowed to bring friends home and that O’Neill had made the case his mother “shamed and humiliated” him throughout his life.

This included her taking his student loans off him to pay off various bills, running up debts of up to £30,000 on his credit card and forcing him to give her money every month.

She also disapproved of her son’s relationship with his partner and “made this clear”.

Declan O’Neill’s case will reignite the debate around whether it is appropriate for inmates in same-sex jails to be involved in relationships.

There have been claims that the Prison Service has an unwritten rule banning prisoners from consensual sex.

It has also been argued that under official regulations, an inmate will be guilty of a disciplinary offence if he “commits an indecent or obscene act”.



