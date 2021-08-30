| 14.4°C Dublin

Killer doctor Declan O’Neill moved to another prison over relationship with another murderer

Ciaran Barnes

Killer doctor Declan O’Neill has been moved from the high-security Maghaberry Prison over his relationship with another murderer.

The 31-year-old, who battered his mother Anne O’Neill to death with a chisel, is now being held at Magilligan jail.

O’Neill, dubbed Dr Death, was transferred after going public to staff and other prisoners about his behind-bars affair with a life-sentence inmate.

