The gun used to kill garda Tony Golden was the same model his killer admitted to importing nine months earlier, according to an RTE investigation.

The gun used to kill garda Tony Golden was the same model his killer admitted to importing nine months earlier, according to an RTE investigation.

Killer admitted to importing type of gun used to kill Garda Tony Golden nine months before murder - report

Prime Time highlighted the disturbing background of Adrian Crevan Mackin, who shot and killed Garda Golden, and seriously wounded his girlfriend, Siobhán Phillips, before turning the gun on himself in October, 2015.

The RTE investigation revealed that an internal garda ballistics report confirms the gun used to kill Gda Golden was the same model that Mackin admitted to importing from the US nearly a year before the murder. But despite, admitting to the illegal possession of weapons and bomb making components, he was only charged with IRA membership – a crime he never admitted to.

Adrian Crevan Mackin, who shot Garda Tony Golden

Transcripts of garda interviews, show that Mackin admitted to importing parts to make six guns. However, he only told detectives of the whereabouts of two of these firearms. Despite this, he was given bail and was on bail at the time of the murder.

Following the death of the Co Louth garda, a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol was found in Mackin's car. The previous January he was questioned about the importation of this exact same model. Another gun he admitted to importing, which was not retrieved by gardai in January 2015, was a Glock 17, 9mm pistol. According to the garda ballistics report Mackin used this same type of gun to murder Gda Golden.

The ballistics expert also stated that this Glock 17 pistol was made by parts sourced separately and subsequently married together to form a single functioning firearm. On the afternoon of the murder, Siobhan Philips sat down with Garda Golden at Omeath garda station.

She detailed the severe abuse she experienced at the hands of Mackin, including a prolonged beating that took place the previous morning.

She stated: "I lay on the bed beside him. He told me to get the f**k out and he said 'sleep over there on the floor like a dog. I am going to treat you like a dog. You may as well get used to it. A few beatings won't do you any harm'.

Siobhan Phillips

"I lay awake on the ground. I was struggling to stay awake. He kept spitting at me... This was about 5am. "I must have dozed off because the next thing I remember is being kicked to the head. I was blinded for a moment, I started to cry..."

The inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden will proceed next Monday at Dundalk courthouse.

Online Editors