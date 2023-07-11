Killarney becomes first Irish town to ban single-use coffee cups

Niamh Sheahan, Reidy's Bar, Ellen Buckley, The Black Sheep Hostel, and Colm Bowler, Mug&Bean at the launch of the Killarney Coffee Cup Project. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tourism mecca Killarney became the first town in Ireland to remove all takeaway coffee and tea cups – a move aimed at eliminating over one million single-use containers from local waste disposal systems.

The Killarney Coffee Cup Project, an agreement between 25 Killarney coffee shops, cafes and hotels, is expected to help remove over 18.5 tonnes of rubbish from the local municipal waste network.

From July 31, Killarney’s local independent coffee shops and hotels will no longer offer single-use disposable coffee cups.

Other Irish cities and towns will closely monitor the Killarney initiative with dozens expected to follow suit over the coming months.

Circular Economy Minister Ossian Smyth said it was a pioneering and exciting move by the Kerry town.

“It is great to see the town of Killarney taking the initiative," he said.

"Killarney’s economy is tied to its beautiful natural environment and this scheme will reduce litter, save money on disposable cups for the businesses and save the public from paying the cup levy.”

To protect the town's critical tourism and entertainment business - and to prevent foreign tourists from being left without a caffeine-fix if they don't have a reusable cup - a special system will be in place for those who need a takeaway coffee.

All participating coffee shops have agreed to introduce a collective deposit system by partnering with 2GoCup.

This partnership will enable customers to purchase a reusable cup for a €2 deposit which is fully refundable when the cup is returned at any of the participating locations in Killarney or at 350 existing locations nationwide.

Local cafes and hotel owners said they were determined to see the initiative prove a success.

LUNA delicatessen owner, Killian Treacy, said everyone locally was excited to see the Kerry town leading the way with such an environmentally friendly initiative.

“We are delighted to be in a position to make Killarney single-use coffee cup-free.

"This was a really brave decision by our local coffee shops but it is something that we are really excited by, particularly given we are the first town to introduce this measure.

"We believe other towns will soon follow suit when they see the positive impact this will have on Killarney."

He said a lot of customers had already made the switch on their own initiative.

"We are already seeing a lot of customers bringing their reusable coffee cups into our shops and believe Killarney is ready for this change.

"The decision has been taken for the collective good of the town by removing 18.5 tonnes of waste per year while also ensuring that the cost of takeaway coffee remains the same for our customers.

"We have all benefited from having the Killarney National Park on our doorstep. It is a fantastic, free resource that locals access daily as well as being a major draw for tourism. We view this move as an opportunity for us to give something back by removing a significant source of litter from the national park."

Killarney boasts Ireland's highest per capita hotel bed night capacity and is renowned for the strength of its overseas tourism business, particularly its popularity on the North American market.

The decision to ban single-use cups was underpinned by complaints that some of Killarney's most beloved beauty spots were being polluted on a weekly basis by dumped coffee cups and food wrappings.

Studies of clean-ups at Killarney National Park revealed that one of the most common forms of waste recovered was single-use coffee cups.

The Killarney initiative coincides with the introduction of the so-called ‘Latte Levy’, an impending 20c tax on all single-use coffee cups.

The introduction of a reusable model ensures that the price of takeaway coffee will remain the same in the Kerry town for consumers.

Each of the participating Killarney coffee shops and hotels have agreed to sign up to the project on a 12-month basis.