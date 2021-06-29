Kilkenny locals hope to reap Irish Open benefits for years to come

More than 350 million global golf fans will be tuning-in to see the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open golf tournament tee-off on Thursday at the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny.

And although fans by the fairways and greens will be low in numbers due to Covid restrictions, the potential spin-off for local business and tourism is set to last for years.

Some of the top names in golf, including Irish stars Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and Padraig Harrington, will be doing their bit for Irish tourism as well as competing for the €3m prize purse on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Last minute preparations are underway at the Thomastown venue, which was due to hold the event last year until the pandemic saw if moved to Co Antrim where it was won by American John Catlin.

“It’s a good atmosphere and we’re delighted to be here and doing it at last,” said Mount Juliet manager Mark Dunne.

“We’ll have around 5,000 people a day which is less than 50pc of what we would like in ideal circumstances, but safety is vital and the most sensible approach, and we’ll still get to showcase how great a country Ireland is,” he added.

In nearby Thomastown locals were noticing a buzz, an excitement, and a lifting of the mood as the Irish Open hopefully signals light at the end of the Covid tunnel.

Outside the Blackberry Cafe on Market Street cousins Alison Kavanagh, Aurellia Glynn, and Rachel Gough were having a morning coffee and talking about the benefits the tournament spotlight will bring.

“I was watching golf last night at home and then an ad came on for the Irish Open in Thomastown, and it’s only then you realise how many other people around the world are suddenly becoming aware of your village,” said Rachel.

“It’s great for the young people of the area who got summer jobs in Mount Juliet from it too. It puts money in their pockets. There’s a huge amount of staff involved,” said Aurellia.

Visitors to any event need a place to stay, and while Trisha and Michael Hennessy’s Tower House B&B is full, Trisha has noticed from previous events that it is often in the following years that the benefits are reaped.

“Visitors, especially from America, will notice a place through events like the Irish Open, and book a holiday there in a year or two. It’s not just a positive effect on the day, it is a long-term one,” she said.

This was echoed by Colin Ahern, general manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

“We have people making enquiries about 2024 already. People do plan that far ahead, and the Irish Open will have spin-off benefits for the entire area, which is very welcome after the effects the pandemic has had on businesses,” he explained.

“Kilkenny has 6,500 people working in hospitality, and it will take years to recover from the negative Covid effects. We depend a lot on the dollar and pound but we have a strong domestic tourism product too, and the positive effect of the Irish Open will stand to us. Around three-quarters of our business is now around the Irish Open,” he said.

Just outside Kilkenny town one company, Highbank Orchards, is reaping the benefits of the Irish Open in many ways.

“We are supplying a specially commissioned organic Moongate Irish Gin in collaboration with the Mount Juliet chefs which is made up with 18 different botanicals, one to represent each hole on the course,” said distiller Rod Calder-Potts, the owner of the fifth-generation family run organic apple farm.

“There will be a miniature bottle in each room in the hotel, and we are also supplying the hand sanitiser to the event, which we started making last year with all the alcohol we had in stock when the event was cancelled in Mount Juliet last year.”