| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kilkenny locals hope to reap Irish Open benefits for years to come

Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Expand
Rod and Julie Calder Potts with their Highbank Orchards Moon Gate Irish Gin being produced for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Expand
Colin Ahern, General Manager at the Kilkenny Ormond Hotel and President Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce getting ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Expand
Michael and Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet. Expand

Close

Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Rod and Julie Calder Potts with their Highbank Orchards Moon Gate Irish Gin being produced for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Rod and Julie Calder Potts with their Highbank Orchards Moon Gate Irish Gin being produced for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Colin Ahern, General Manager at the Kilkenny Ormond Hotel and President Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce getting ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Colin Ahern, General Manager at the Kilkenny Ormond Hotel and President Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce getting ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Michael and Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Michael and Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

/

Trisha Hennessy from The Tower House B and B in Thomastown in Kilkenny get ready for the Dubai Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

More than 350 million global golf fans will be tuning-in to see the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open golf tournament tee-off on Thursday at the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny.

And although fans by the fairways and greens will be low in numbers due to Covid restrictions, the potential spin-off for local business and tourism is set to last for years.

Some of the top names in golf, including Irish stars Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and Padraig Harrington, will be doing their bit for Irish tourism as well as competing for the €3m prize purse on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Most Watched

Privacy