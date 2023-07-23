Kilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley weds Niamh Dowling eve of All-Ireland final

Kilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley pictured with Niamh Dowling after their wedding at the Church of the Assumption in Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/7/23

Kilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley is facing another big day today as he takes the field of Croke Park for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final, just 24 hours after his wedding to partner Niamh Dowling.

The Dicksboro club man and Niamh celebrated with a reception in the stunning surrounds of the five-star Castle Durrow in Co. Laois.

And after a glorious day spent with friends and family, Cillian was hoping for more glory on the field as the Cats take on Limerick in a repeat showdown of last year’s decider for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Buckley helped the Cats reach the final after he scored a last-second goal in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final against Galway last month.

The three-time All-Ireland winner popped the question during a romantic getaway with Niamh in the five-star The Europe, just outside Killarney in Co. Kerry, in 2020.

Ex-Kilkenny goalkeeper David Herity revealed on Off The Ball earlier this week how Buckley had believed that the final would be taking place on the same weekend as it did last year.

Last year’s All Ireland final was played a week earlier, with Kilkenny Limerick on July 17.

Meanwhile, love is obviously in the air as Buckley’s best man and teammate Walter Walsh, will be married on July 29.