Business people in Kildare have been told that the current lockdown regime will be extended by two more weeks, Independent.ie can reveal.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that a "debt of gratitude" is owed to the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

"The spread of the virus is being suppressed," he said.

"People of Kildare, Laois and Offaly are saving lives in their communities.

"They have saved lives across the island. We all owe them a debt of gratitude," he said.

Restrictions have been eased with immediate effect in Laois and Offaly.

"The measures are working but they need more time. For this reason the measures in Kildare are being extended by two weeks," Mr Donnelly added.

"The situation in Laois and Offaly has improved significantly," added Acting CMO Ronan Glynn.

However, there have been around 30 community transitions of Covid-19 in Kildare in the past week.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted ahead of this evening's press conference after this afternoon's Cabinet meeting concluded, essentially confirming the extension of the local lockdown in the county.

He said that the Restart Grant will be topped up in a bid to help struggling businesses.

"I realise how disappointing today’s news will be for the people of Kildare. It has been a devastating few months for business owners, their staff and families. I recognise that and we are redoubling our efforts to help businesses," he wrote on Twitter.

"We are topping up the Restart Grant Plus further for Kildare businesses. Kildare businesses will receive a 40% uplift overall, bringing the new minimum grant to €5,600 and the maximum grant to €35,000."

He added that the Local Enterprise Office will "step up assistance".

"@LEO_Kildare will step up assistance to impacted businesses. One to one specialist expertise and mentoring will be provided, helping business reassess their financial plans. A virtual ‘Sustaining Business’ open day will be held early next week," he wrote.

Marketing grants will be extended to help businesses to get their message out that they are open for business. Up to €2,500 is available. A publicity campaign will be run locally to ensure businesses are aware of all the funding options available

Applications from Kildare for all existing schemes will continue to be prioritised"

The Chamber of Commerce in Kildare has called for a further stimulus package for the county and said that further staff have been laid off today following the extension of the lockdown, with 1,200 redundancies already in the county.

“The announcement of a six-nine month plan for living with Covid announced by the Taoiseach recently needs to be implemented immediately and must be the priority this weekend," said CEO of Co Kildare Chamber Allan Shine.

He said that the extension will cause "severe hurt and anguish" to businesses.

"The level of community transmission cases in Kildare are extremely high and whilst this lockdown will cause severe hurt and anguish to many of our members, public health is the number 1 priority with the economy coming in a close second. We must learn how to live with this virus until a vaccine is found. Opening and closing counties cannot continue, the economy needs to recover and recover quickly," he added.

