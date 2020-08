Gardai checkpoint in Co Offaly to ensure people are complying with a localised lockdown (Niall Carson/PA)

Business people in Kildare have been told that the current lockdown regime will be extended by two more weeks, Independent.ie.

Efforts have been made by senior government figures to prepare them for a decision which will be taken by Cabinet later today.

Sources say Offaly and Laois are likely to see restrictions eased at the weekend.

However, there have been around 30 community transitions of Covid-19 in Kildare in the past week.

More to follow

Online Editors