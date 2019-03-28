Kick the bucket: World's oldest mule Tootsie (56) dies in Cork

Tootsie, who was 56 years old and had been hale and hearty until a few short weeks ago, passed away at the Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow.

A mule is the result of breeding between a male donkey and a female horse and they typically live for up to 50 years.

Ashling O'Sullivan, a spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "We were very proud of the fact that we were caring for the oldest living mule on record.

"He loved nothing more than a buck and a gallop around his paddock which was incredible at 56 years old.

"Tootsie was always a lively character who was first to the trough and took no nonsense from other donkeys and mules. In the past few years, Tootsie lived in our elderly donkey group at Hannigan's Farm.

"Over the past few weeks, due to age, his liver started to fail. He was put on liver support medications and supplements but unfortunately he did not respond.

"Due to his age and the fact that Tootsie would not get better, the difficult decision was made to put him to sleep," she added.

Irish Independent