Key role by gardaí in Hezbollah trial over PM murder

A statue of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri is seen near the site of the suicide truck bombing that killed him in 2005, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Garda fact-finding team played a key role in the decision by the United Nations to set up an independent international commission of investigation into the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

Mr Hariri was killed by a Hezbollah bomb in 2005 that claimed another 22 victims.

The conclusions reached by the three-man Garda team were used by the UN to support the establishment of the commission.

The team consisted of three high-ranking officers, led by then deputy Garda commissioner Peter Fitzgerald and including Martin Donnellan, who retired as an assistant commissioner, and Pat Leahy, who also ended his career in the force as an assistant commissioner earlier this year.

A UN-backed tribunal yesterday found Hezbollah member Salim Ayyash (56) guilty in absentia of leading the group responsible for the blast, which involved a truck, driven by a suicide bomber and packed with 1,700kg of explosives that blew up near Mr Hariri's motorcade at the seafront in Beirut on St Valentine's Day, February 14, 2005.

Three other alleged Hezbollah members were found not guilty of the charges.

Errors

The gardaí were heavily critical of the initial Lebanese inquiries into the blast and demanded a fresh international investigation.

They concluded the Lebanese authorities had made a litany of errors and there might have been some manipulation of the investigation.

The gardaí found a "distinct lack of commitment" and said the investigation had not been carried out in accordance with acceptable international standards.

They discovered crucial evidence had disappeared and there had also been some tampering with the blast scene.

The officers had also found evidence that the wreckage of Hariri's six-car convoy had been moved from the scene at midnight on the day of the blast and other materials - including part of a pick-up truck that was not linked to the bomb - placed in the massive crater.

They went on to have distinguished careers in the force and were thanked by senior UN officials in New York for their work on the investigation.

Irish Independent