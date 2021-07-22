Kevin Lunney kidnapping accused can’t account for businessman’s DNA in van

ONE of the men accused of kidnapping and torturing Kevin Lunney told gardaí he could not account for the businessman's DNA being found in a van he allegedly drove to and from the scene.

Under questioning, the defendant denied "100pc" that he was the man who took the Renault Kangoo to Cavan, also drove an Audi that Mr Lunney was bundled into, and told the Quinn executive to resign before striking him with a bat.

In the course of several garda interviews after his arrest, the accused, who cannot legally be named, denied any involvement in the crimes and said

"I wasn't there... I didn't do anything."

Evidence of the interviews was being heard in the non-jury trial of the man referred to as "YZ" and three others charged over the 2019 kidnapping of Mr Lunney.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and YZ are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Mr O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences."

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019, which they deny.

Today, gardaí were led through the memos of five of YZ's interviews by Garrett Baker BL, prosecuting.

Detective Garda Seamus Duffy was among those present at the first interview at Ballymun garda station on November 22, a day after YZ's arrest.

Gardaí told him he was suspected of committing a serious offence for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a criminal organisation in relation to falsely imprisoning and assaulting Mr Lunney.

A large number of exhibits which had been seized from his home were then put to him, including phones, laptops and documents.

He was asked about an iphone found plugged in beside his bed which had been sent for technical examination.

“If you show me the phone, I’ll ID it,” he said.

His partner’s phone had also been seized and he told gardaí he would accept all the data on that phone if they returned it.

He was asked if he wanted to give them the PIN for his phone and said “no.”

An interviewing garda asked if there was anything in the phone he was concerned about.

“No, why should I?” he said.

He was asked about an e-flow tag that had been found on the kitchen counter.

“That came out of a vehicle belonging to a friend who is no longer with us,” he said.

In the second interview, later that night, he again said he was accepting all the data on his partner’s phone.

In cross-examination, Michael O’Higgins SC, for YZ, said his client's motivation in telling gardaí this was because she had pictures of her deceased son on it and he did not want her embroiled in the investigation.

Mr O'Higgins said after his client's home was searched, it was "pretty obvious" from press reports of the investigation that YZ was the suspect.

Mr O'Higgins said the e-flow tag had originally come from an Audi that was "at centre stage" in the prosecution's case. YZ told gardaí the tag had been in the Kangoo van and someone asked him to take it out. The tag "clearly provided a connection" to the vehicle for the prosecution, yet it was still in YZ's home, on his kitchen counter 17 days after the Kangoo was found at a yard in Drogheda.

Mr O’Higgins said gardaí had believed the kidnapping was a “sophisticated, planned operation.”

“In our assessment, it’s not something you would do on the spur of the moment,” Det Gda Duffy replied.

Mr O’Higgins said YZ and now-deceased Cyril McGuinness had had a friendship or association going back a number of years. Gardaí believe

McGuinness, also known as "Dublin Jimmy" was the organiser of the kidnapping.

In the third interview, YZ was asked about an internet search for a “DOE test” yard on his partner’s phone. He told gardaí he was not accepting or denying anything in relation to the search. He said he was “not naming names” but somebody was looking for directions and it had nothing to do with his partner.

The overall offences, he said, he denied “100pc.”

The interviewer, Detective Sergeant Peter Woods read some of Mr Lunney’s statement to YZ and said “we believe the person saying ‘resign’ is you’”.

“Not me,” he replied.

It was put to him that he was in the horsebox and beat Mr Lunney with a bat.

“No, I told you it wasn’t me, I didn’t do it,” he said.

Det Sgt Woods told him gardaí believed he was the “older guy” Mr Lunney describe.

“I deny it’s me, it wasn’t me,” he said.

“What does it feel like to do that to someone?” Det Sgt Woods asked, to which YZ answered: “I didn’t do anything.”

He was shown photos of Mr Lunney’s injuries and it was put to him these were scars cut with a Stanley knife “by you.”

“Not by me,” he replied.

YZ said gardaí were “putting a lot of emphasis on contact between phones" and asked was it unusual for friends to be in contact.

Det Sgt Woods said it was emphasis on contact at a critical time and asked him if it was normal for him to be in contact with McGuinness.

“It’s not illegal to be friends with people,” he replied.

Det Sgt Woods said being in a crime gang was.

Asked about Luke O’Reilly buying bleach in a shop on the evening of the abduction, YZ said: “I’m telling you he didn’t give it to me, I wasn’t there.”

Mr O’Higgins said while YZ said he was not naming names, the “person who is no longer with us” who had bought the Kangoo was a “clear reference to Mr McGuinness."

McGuinness had a heart attack and died after his premises in England was searched on November 8, 2019, he said.

In YZ's fourth interview, on November 24, gardaí put it to him that he was the driver of car that Mr Lunney was abducted in.

“No, I would not accept that,” he said.

He was shown CCTV of the journey allegedly made by an Audi from the scene of the abduction to the yard in Dumbrade, Co Cavan where Mr Lunney was tortured.

He was asked again about the e-flow tag that was found in his home. He was told the previous owner had sold the Audi on and left the tag in it.

YZ said he did not get the tag from an Audi but from the Kangoo van, which was being sold. It was at the apartments where he lived and he was “not naming any names” about who asked him to take the tag out along with other paperwork.

“That is not my van, I’m sure if you check who bought it you would know,” he said.

Asked about the internet search for a yard on his partner's phone, he said he was looking for directions but when asked why, said again “I’m not naming any names.”

He said he got a bus from Busaras to Cavan in September, but then said it was on an earlier date that month

In the fifth interview, on November 25, the gardaí said they were invoking legislation on drawing inferences from any failure or refusal by YZ to account for his actions on several points.

They put these to him.

YZ was asked to account for a Renault Kangoo van with a lightning strike logo which gardaí believed he was in possession of and drove between 11.06pm and 11.08pm on September 16, 2019, as depicted on CCTV footage from Virginia, Co Cavan.

He replied “no comment.”

He was asked to account for what the gardaí believed was his possession of a DNA profile of Kevin Lunney that had been obtained from the sliding door of the Kangoo van in forensic tests. The van was alleged to have been used by him, Mr O’Brien and Mr Redmond to travel from Dublin to

Cavan and the return journey at the time of the abduction.

The van was pictured at Applegreen, Virginia, Rahardrum Co Cavan on CCTV between 11.06pm and 11.08pm on the 16th and between 9.08pm and 9.12pm on the 17th in KIllydoon and Kilcogy, Co Cavan, locations in proximity to where Mr Lunney was falsely imprisoned and assaulted.

It was put to him the van was under his control and driven by him and this may be attributable to his participation in the alleged offences.

He was requested to account for the DNA evidence.

“I already accounted in the interview that I didn’t put Kevin Lunney into any van so I can’t account for it,” he said.

It was put to him that a failure or refusal to account for it could be used to support other evidence against him.

“How am I failing?” he asked. “I don’t know how it got there, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

Det Sgt Woods asked him to account for his presence at a number of locations. It was put to him he was present at Applegreen in Virginia with Mr

O’Brien between 11.06pm and 11.08pm on September 16, 2019, as depicted on CCTV, and that they both arrived and left in a Renault Kangoo with a lightning strike logo, returning to Dublin at 12.18am.

“No comment,” he replied.

Det Sgt Woods told him he believed an explanation for his presence was “clearly called for” and he replied “Yeah, no comment.”

YZ was asked to account for his presence outside his apartment complex with Mr O’Brien and Mr Redmond between 12.54pm and 1.02pm on September 17, leaving in the Kangoo van and travelling to Co Cavan, the van depicted on CCTV in Killydoon and Kilcogy between 9.08pm and 9.12pm.

“No comment,” he replied.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.